Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Massive O.C. Rental Home Hits the Market for $6.8M — See Inside

Situated in Newport Beach, California, the 5-bedroom, 6½-bathroom property spans almost 8,000 square feet — and comes with a secret room

The stately Newport Beach retreat Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her family have been calling home just hit the market for a cool $6,795,000.

The California property — which The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 43, has been renting — sprawls across almost 8,000 square feet, boasting five bedrooms and six and a half baths.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When we first saw the house, the thing that I loved was that the island was big enough for eight chairs," the mom of seven told Bravo after moving in this past November. Noting the home has "tons of room for family and friends."

Nestled in the city's Port Streets area, the smart home features a variety of amenities and quirks, including a "secret room" off of one of the bedrooms.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Home Image zoom Home rented by Braunwyn Windham-Burke up for sale | Credit: Compass

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Home Image zoom Home rented by Braunwyn Windham-Burke up for sale | Credit: Compass

The amenity-filled basement is a standout, offering "an indoor-outdoor living area with a full rock-wall waterfall", a glass-enclosed gym, a playroom and a movie theater with stadium seating. There's even "a stage for special performances," according to the Compass listing.

The upstairs four bedrooms feature "high ceilings, marble showers" and even "Swarovski-studded wallpaper."

In the backyard, the property's outdoor lounge offers a cozy fire pit, a basketball/volleyball court and areas for grilling and dining.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Home Image zoom Home rented by Braunwyn Windham-Burke up for sale | Credit: Compass

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Home Image zoom Home rented by Braunwyn Windham-Burke up for sale | Credit: Compass

The main suite features a private deck, built-in sitting area and a fireplace, as well as primary bath with a soaking tub, and custom closet.

She told Bravo of the suite, "I love the fact that I finally have a bathroom that's big enough for me and Sean. But most importantly, my clothes." Windham-Burke, who came out in December, told Entertainment Tonight at the time that she and her husband were working on "redefining what marriage means to us. Not following the old, antiquated rules anymore."

The couple share kids Hazel, 2, Koa, 4, twins Caden and Curran, 7, Jacob, 15, Rowan, 18, and Bella, 20.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Home Image zoom Home rented by Braunwyn Windham-Burke up for sale | Credit: Compass

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Home Image zoom Home rented by Braunwyn Windham-Burke up for sale | Credit: Compass

In a statement to PEOPLE, Compass' Holly Duplanty describes the home as "one of those rare and special properties that everyone wants to peek inside of. Having been featured on the Real Housewives of Orange County, that interest has only intensified from the glimpses seen on the show."

RELATED VIDEO: RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Husband Says It Was a "Relief" When She Decided to Come Out

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Home Image zoom Home rented by Braunwyn Windham-Burke up for sale | Credit: Compass

Windham-Burke revealed she's dating a woman during a candid interview with GLAAD.

"I like women. I'm gay," she said. "I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."

At the time, the Bravo star also said she was still married to her husband of over 20 years, Sean Burke, with whom she shares seven children.