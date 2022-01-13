Brandon Thomas Lee and Brother Dylan Selling Malibu Home Featured in The Hills: New Beginnings for $3M
Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Lee have put their luxury California home on the market.
The Malibu property will be familiar to MTV fans as it was often shown during The Hills: New Beginnings which stars Brandon, 25.
The 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home is located near Las Flores beach and has been listed for $2.995 million.
RELATED: Pamela Anderson and Ex Tommy Lee Reunite for Their Son Brandon Thomas Lee's Fashion Launch Party
The brothers, whose parents are none of other than the sons of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, have tapped Malibu power broker, Cooper Mount of The Agency, to sell the property.
Filled with light, the 2,634-sq-ft home is turnkey and offers a perfect beach retreat after undergoing a complete renovation.
The immaculate property is ready to entertain and even includes a fireplace — a rarity in Southern California!
Fashion model Dylan, 24, and Brandon's style sensibilities are evident throughout the home.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
The pair combined a contemporary design often seen in Hollywood Hills properties but infused the home with the laidback beach stylings of the beach town they love.
Additionally, and perhaps deceivingly, the home also sits on nearly one acre of land with a lush and landscaped backyard.
RELATED: Brandon Thomas Lee Says He's 'Incredibly Happy' for Mom Pamela Anderson After Surprise Wedding
There are no homes on either side of the property, so it is a perfect haven for a celebrity or just a family who wants to leave the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles behind.
The property listing comes just months after their mother sold her Malibu mansion.
RELATED: Pamela Anderson Lists $15M Malibu Home After Surprise Wedding: 'It's Time I Went Back to My Roots'
The Baywatch star sold the home, located in the prestigious Malibu Colony, for $11.8 million to Kreiss Furniture CEO and creative director Loren Kreiss in August.
Anderson initially listed the property for $14.9 million in March.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The actress, 54, initially planned to live in the home long term but relocated to Canada during the pandemic.
She now lives with her husband Dan Hayhurst at her grandmother's former property on Vancouver Island.
"It's time I went back to my roots," Anderson told PEOPLE in March when she listed the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath mansion.