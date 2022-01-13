The sons of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee put their stunning 5-bedroom home on the market Thursday

Brandon Thomas Lee and Brother Dylan Selling Malibu Home Featured in The Hills: New Beginnings for $3M

Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Lee have put their luxury California home on the market.

The Malibu property will be familiar to MTV fans as it was often shown during The Hills: New Beginnings which stars Brandon, 25.

The 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home is located near Las Flores beach and has been listed for $2.995 million.

Dylan Lee & Brandon Thomas Lee home Credit: Simon Berlyn

The brothers, whose parents are none of other than the sons of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, have tapped Malibu power broker, Cooper Mount of The Agency, to sell the property.

Dylan Lee & Brandon Thomas Lee Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Filled with light, the 2,634-sq-ft home is turnkey and offers a perfect beach retreat after undergoing a complete renovation.

The immaculate property is ready to entertain and even includes a fireplace — a rarity in Southern California!

Dylan Lee & Brandon Thomas Lee home Credit: Simon Berlyn

Fashion model Dylan, 24, and Brandon's style sensibilities are evident throughout the home.

Dylan Lee & Brandon Thomas Lee home Credit: Simon Berlyn

The pair combined a contemporary design often seen in Hollywood Hills properties but infused the home with the laidback beach stylings of the beach town they love.

Additionally, and perhaps deceivingly, the home also sits on nearly one acre of land with a lush and landscaped backyard.

Dylan Lee & Brandon Thomas Lee home Credit: Simon Berlyn

There are no homes on either side of the property, so it is a perfect haven for a celebrity or just a family who wants to leave the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles behind.

The property listing comes just months after their mother sold her Malibu mansion.

Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee Pamela Anderson, Brandon Thomas Lee and Tommy Lee | Credit: bfa

The Baywatch star sold the home, located in the prestigious Malibu Colony, for $11.8 million to Kreiss Furniture CEO and creative director Loren Kreiss in August.

Dylan Lee & Brandon Thomas Lee home Credit: Simon Berlyn

Anderson initially listed the property for $14.9 million in March.

The actress, 54, initially planned to live in the home long term but relocated to Canada during the pandemic.

Dylan Lee & Brandon Thomas Lee home Credit: Simon Berlyn

She now lives with her husband Dan Hayhurst at her grandmother's former property on Vancouver Island.