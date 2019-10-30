Brady Bunch Star Barry Williams Sells Malibu Beach House for $5.82 — See Inside

Barry Williams is letting go of his Malibu home.

The Brady Bunch actor, 64, who played oldest brother Greg on the beloved sitcom, listed the 2,808-square-foot beach house for $6.375 million with Sandro Dazzan of The Agency back in February. Shen Schulz of Sotheby’s International Realty took over the listing and it has now sold for $5.82 million.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom property is located in a gated community on one of the only two beachfront streets in Malibu and offers expansive ocean views from several outdoor decks

Inside, the home boasts an open floor plan oriented around a wall of windows. The light-filled living room features a dramatic, double-height stone fireplace.

RELATED: Maureen McCormick (A.K.A. Marcia Brady) Wanted to Buy Brady Bunch House, Later Purchased by HGTV

Image zoom Simon Berlyn. Inset: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Image zoom Simon Berlyn

Image zoom Simon Berlyn

The spacious chef’s kitchen is outfitted with stainless-steel appliances, custom cabinetry and a center island. Upstairs, the master suite has two private decks, another fireplace and multiple closets. While two additional en-suite guest rooms feature wood-beamed ceilings and a shared deck.

WATCH THIS: ‘The Brady Bunch’ House up For Sale After Nearly 50 Years

Williams’ real-life home isn’t the only property with ties to the actor to hit the market in the past year.

In 2018, the real L.A. house that served as the iconic facade for the Brady family home from 1969 to 1974 was listed for sale asking $1.85 million.

Stars including ‘NSYNC’s Lance Bass and Maureen McCormick (who played Marcia Brady) expressed interest in buying the landmark property, amid rumors it might be purchased by a developer and demolished.

However, in August, the house was picked up by a mystery buyer that turned out to be HGTV. The network shelled out a reported $3.5 million for the property.

Image zoom Simon Berlyn

Image zoom

HGTV then announced their plans for the home, which included restoring it to its “1970s glory” and documenting the process for a new show.

That series, A Very Brady Renovation, aired this fall and saw HGTV designers and contractors like Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott and Good Bones’ Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine, pair up with with all six Brady kids to renovate the home’s interiors to match those from the show.

Image zoom

RELATED: Before + After: Compare the Rooms in the Real Brady Bunch House to the Spaces from the Show

“This is unique and it’s something that each cast member is excited about,” Williams told PEOPLE in October 2018 when he reunited with the original cast for the first time in 15 years at the Brady house.

He continued, “There’s kind of an innocence to it — a lot of nostalgia for us — and in some ways it’s reliving our own childhoods together and working on this TV show.”

HGTV will also air a Christmas special shot in the house with all six Brady kids and a ’70s-inspired holiday feast prepared by the Pioneer Woman’s Ree Drummond.