All six original Brady Bunch siblings reunited for the first time in 15 years earlier this month at the iconic home that served as the facade of their house on the hit sitcom. Although only the home’s exterior was used for filming — the interior scenes were all filmed on a sound stage — the castmates will partner with some of HGTV’s biggest stars to renovate the house to match the real deal—both inside and out—for a new TV show, A Very Brady Renovation.

The show isn’t set to air until late 2019, but their room-by-room reno plans have already been announced. Click through to see what the house looks like now, and how it should appear once the transformation is complete.