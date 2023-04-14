Bradley Cooper Lists First Home He Ever Bought, a Charming Venice Bungalow, for $2.4 Million — See Inside! 

Bradley Cooper is saying goodbye to his laid-back Venice Beach, Calif., home.

The actor has listed his charming bungalow for $2.4 million. It was his first property purchase, when he paid a reported $1.1 million for it back in 2004, a representative for the listing agency tells PEOPLE.

Coming in at just over 1,500 square feet, the two-bedrooms, two-bathroom property has plenty of natural light, despite being draped in lush vines and wisteria. It also features an impeccably manicured backyard.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, listing agent Diana Braun of Compass, calls the the indoor-outdoor layout of the home "one-of-a-kind" and perfect for hosting.

Luxury Level

"Situated in an ideal spot for those who enjoy the California beach lifestyle, it boasts enticing amenities such as a fire pit, jacuzzi and outdoor living space," she says. The space also includes a built-in barbecue and water feature.

Braun notes another plus is that the property features a rare level of "seclusion," including a quiet backyard for buyers looking for a relaxed atmosphere.

Cooper worked with interior designer Santillana de Chanaleilles, who helped bring a "natural and raw" look to the home, which features reclaimed wood ceilings, along with concrete and wood flooring, according to the listing.

Luxury Level

The coastal vibe of the Venice Beach spot is reminiscent of the real house that served as Bradley Cooper's troubled character's home in A Star is Born.

The 2,986-square-foot home where the fictional singer Jackson Maine lived in the movie — and which played host to its dramatic final scene — is a single-story midcentury property in Calabasas, California.

Originally built in 1973 by Douglas Rucker, the light-filled home was then renovated in 2015 by Dan Meis, Curbed reported in 2018. The architect also designed a house for Kris Kristofferson, who starred in the 1976 version of A Star Is Born with Barbra Streisand.

Luxury Level

Cooper's house consists of an open great room that leads into a dining area and modern kitchen, complete with a concrete breakfast bar.

The living room, features a fireplace and has French doors that lead out to the whimsical yet sophisticated backyard. The garden's pergola and pillars are draped in greenery framing an al fresco dining area.

Luxury Level

Potential buyers can enjoy the best of both worlds when it comes to the bedrooms, which both have wall-spanning retractable glass doors that open to the outdoors.

The spa-like bathroom has a clawfoot tub, terra cotta tile and a black metal-framed shower.

Luxury Level

Additional living space can be found inside the detached converted garage, which serves as a bonus room.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.