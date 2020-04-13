Drew and Jonathan Scott’s latest HGTV show Celebrity IOU premieres tonight at 9PM — and their first co-star is none other than Brad Pitt!

The series, which the Property Brothers stars tell PEOPLE has “been years in the making,” follows the handy twins, 41, as they help A-listers like Pitt, Michael Bublé, Viola Davis, Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson, and Jeremy Renner give back to the unsung heroes in their lives by surprising them with a home makeover.

In the premiere episode, the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood star works with the Scott brothers to renovate the guesthouse of his longtime friend and makeup artist, Jean Black — who Pitt says is “like family” to him — while she’s out of town.

Not afraid to get his hands dirty, the Oscar-winning actor gets right in there with the Scotts, looking over blueprints, wielding a hammer and tearing down walls to turn their vision into a reality.

The reveal is heartwarming and emotion — and Pitt even gets a little misty-eyed sharing the final product with his friend.

The brothers say, they never would have expected how wonderful Pitt would be in person.

“Brad… I was blown away,” Jonathan says. “Drew and I were both surprised.”

According to the twins, Pitt was “down to earth” and introduced himself to everyone on the set, making an effort to learn their names and get to know them — making sure no one felt rushed.

“He wanted everybody to feel like he was spending some time getting to know them,” Jonathan says. “And at the very end he remembered every single person’s name on the production crew and on the construction crew. He remembered everybody and wanted to make sure that they knew how grateful he was for what was happening. He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word.”

“I love that we’re giving people a chance to see these big, big celebrities in a way that they’ve never been seen before,” Drew adds. “It’s seeing the emotional side of them, being with people who they’ve connected with in their life. A lot of the time, you only get to see them as artists singing or acting in a show, but you never get to see them in real life and how they are and how they interact.”

Drew and Jonathan promise many more tears in the episodes to come.

“You’re going to cry more with this series than you’ve ever cried before,” Jonathan tells PEOPLE of the new show. “But you’re also going to laugh!”

And they’re proud to be putting this show out into the world particularly at this time, hoping that it will be a happy escape for viewers.

“For us, it’s really important to bring some measure of positivity into people’s lives,” Drew says. “HGTV has been touted as a safe haven and I think we all need a bit of that in our lives right now.”

Like the rest of the world, Drew and Jonathan have been sheltering-in-place to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) — Drew with his wife Linda Phan, and Jonathan with his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel.

Both couples have been trying to come up with unique ways to stay busy and engage with their fans while staying home, taking advantage of social media and video sharing to play games, share stories, practice music and more.

“We’re finding ways to connect with people, and just spending time together enjoying each other’s company,” Drew says.

Jonathan agrees: “I’m hoping we can inspire people who are stuck at home to do something a little different, to do something fun.”

Celebrity IOU premieres Monday, April 13 at 9pm ET on HGTV.