Inside Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Former Beverly Hills Mansion, on Sale for $49 Million

The former couple purchased the sprawling estate for $13.5 million in 2001

By Eric Todisco
June 05, 2019 05:28 PM

The Beverly Hills mansion once shared by Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt is looking for a new owner, and asking a cool $49 million.

The couple, who were married in 2000, purchased the historic home in 2001 for $13.5 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. They sold it in 2006, one year after their divorce.

The 12,000-square-foot mansion — now for sale over three times what Aniston, 50, and Pitt, 55, paid for it — was built in 1934, and has five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It’s listed with Susan Smith of Hilton & Hyland.

Tyler Hogan. Inset: Kevin Winter/Getty

The estate has plenty of celeb-worthy amenities, including heated, marble floors in the kitchen, a fireplace in the formal dining room (which can seat 20 for dinner), and upstairs, a luxurious master suite with vaulted ceilings.

The moody bar converts to a screening room thanks to digital projector that rises out of the floor, while a private exercise room can be found on the mansion’s top level.

Tyler Hogan
Tyler Hogan

Outside, a two-story guest house sits adjacent to the newly built tennis courts. There’s also a modern swimming pool, and classic stepped terraces.

The sprawling estate, built by Frederick March and designed by Wallace Neff, is completely gated, with entry from two streets.

Tyler Hogan
Tyler Hogan

The property next door previously belonged to Danny DeVito, and was eventually split into two, one of which was recently purchased for $66 million by Australian billionaire James Packer, according to CNBC.

Pitt and Aniston’s former residence was previously listed for $59 million in April of this year.

