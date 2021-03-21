This Cozy $20 Throw Blanket with Over 13,000 Five-Star Ratings Looks ‘Much More Expensive Than It Is,’ and It’s on Sale

The first day of spring is almost here and that means it's time to add a few decor pieces to refresh your home's look. While sprucing up can sometimes come at a cost, shoppers have found a way to brighten their rooms with a simple throw blanket that makes a big impact, and it's on sale right now for $20.
Amazon shoppers love the Bourina Knitted Throw Blanket that's made with lightweight acrylic fabric and has a soft texture that's perfect for cuddling with. The knitted throw blanket is uniquely breathable and warm at the same time, and has even been compared to feeling "cozy like your favorite sweater." If that doesn't sound perfect for spring, we don't know what does.
Bourina Knitted Throw Blanket, $19.99 (orig. $23.99)
Although it's perfectly snuggly, the couch throw is pretty easy on the eyes too. The Bourina Knitted Throw Blanket has been called "gorgeous" and "classy" by people who have welcomed it into their homes with open arms (and are planning to buy additional colors). It's so beloved that it's earned more than 13,000 five-star ratings and is a bestseller on Amazon's list for bed throws.
The blanket comes in 24 vibrant colors, including blue, coral, and mustard, seen here. It also has an adorable boho tassel border and is available in a few different stitches like diamond and zigzag. We love having options to play with and shoppers say it "goes with everything!"
Bourina Knitted Throw Blanket, $21.99 (orig. $24.69)
"This is by far the most elegant throw I've ever received," writes one Amazon shopper. "It's a super soft and classy knit, fringe stays nice, and the color is amazing… Gorgeous as a gift to yourself, or anyone!"
And if you're wondering if a $20 blanket could hold up in the wash, believe it. Reviewers say that laundering this throw is a breeze without any snarls or shedding — so you know you're getting your money's worth. Plus, multiple reviewers say it's hard to believe the quality you're getting for the price because the blanket feels "much more expensive than it is."
Bourina Knitted Throw Blanket, $21.99 (orig. $23.99)
If your home decor needs a little oomph, you can't go wrong with this cuddly throw blanket that's "perfect in every way." Plus, it's on sale for just $20, so chances are you'll want to buy two while it's discounted.
