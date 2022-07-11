Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif's Completed $30 Million Bel Air Mansion on the Market — See Inside!

The television personality’s modern home has been relisted after he first tried to sell it in 2021 while it was under construction

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 07: Dr. Paul Nassif arrives for Dr. Paul Nassif's unveiling of his new medical spa with grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at Nassif MD & Medical Spa on March 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage); Paul Nassif's Home Listing. Credit: Alex Zarour, Virtually Here Studios

Botched surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif is hoping to say farewell to his newly completed mansion.

The stunning Bel Air property is being sold for $30 million, PEOPLE can confirm.

The house, which is more than 12,000 square feet and has 7 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, is co-listed by Compass' Tomer Fridman and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency.

Nassif first attempted to unload the spectacular property in 2021 while the home was still under construction.

Completed that year, it now features interiors by Bowery Design Group and interior designer Faye Resnick.

"The home offers a luxurious ambiance with amenities laid out in the most natural way," Fridman shared in a statement. "Its floor plans deliver a livability and utility that is extremely rare, making the property programmed exceptionally well for both a family setting or dramatically bold entertainment.

He added, "There are numerous constraints when building on hillsides, yet when executed successfully and thoughtfully, as with this home, you get jaw dropping ocean/canyon views. This is an absolute gem in today's current L.A. market."

The private-gated property includes dual chef's kitchens, a temperature-controlled wine room and a 12-seat theater.

It also has seven bedroom suites — including staff quarters — and a primary suite with two closets.

The modern estate is built for indoor-outdoor living with two pools, an outdoor kitchen, a custom bar and lounging terraces. It also features an indoor-outdoor gym with a steam room and sauna.

When the home was originally on the market in 2021, Nassif opened up to PEOPLE about making the home an oasis.

"This is what I envisioned when I thought about building this house in Bel Air, especially going through COVID: The home is now where you are going to make your oasis, work, play, and raise a family-especially my brand-new baby Paulina," he said of the home, which he dreamed up as a real estate and design project and never planned to move into. He and his wife Brittany welcomed their first child together in October 2020. He also has three teenage sons: twins Collin and Christian, 14, and Gavin, 17.