Botanical Home Decor Is Trending on Amazon for Summer, and We Found the Look for Less

These floral dish towels will add a pop of color to your kitchen this summer. They're made from 100 percent cotton that's machine washable, and they even have loops sewn into the corners, so you can easily hang them up when you're not using them.

"I'm so pleased with the design and quality of these beautiful kitchen towels," one reviewer wrote. "They brighten up the entire room, and they're practical as well as pretty. The fabric is sturdy without being rough, the edge stitching is well done, and they wash well with sheets and towels."

Buy It! Maison d' Hermine Set of 3 Kitchen Towels, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com