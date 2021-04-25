Botanical Home Decor Is Trending on Amazon for Summer, and We Found the Look for Less

Profile Menu
If you've spent more time at home over the past year than ever before, you're probably ready to give your space a summer refresh. According to Amazon, botanical prints are a major interior design trend this season, and we found 10 pieces of floral decor for under $30.
From printed kitchen towels to ceramic hand-painted plates to a floral throw blanket, our list has everything you need to affordably update your kitchen and living space with a new look for summer.
These floral dish towels will add a pop of color to your kitchen this summer. They're made from 100 percent cotton that's machine washable, and they even have loops sewn into the corners, so you can easily hang them up when you're not using them.
"I'm so pleased with the design and quality of these beautiful kitchen towels," one reviewer wrote. "They brighten up the entire room, and they're practical as well as pretty. The fabric is sturdy without being rough, the edge stitching is well done, and they wash well with sheets and towels."
Buy It! Maison d' Hermine Set of 3 Kitchen Towels, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com
If you're sick of your plain dinner plates, these hand-painted ceramic ones are a dreamy alternative. They come in four different artistic patterns, and they're all dishwasher and microwave safe. Paired with solid-colored place mats and glasses, these floral plates would make your table settings pop.
Buy It! Sonemone Set of 4 Ceramic Hand-Painted Plates, $29.99; amazon.com
Another dinnerware option, each plate in this set of four has a different blue and white floral pattern. They're all made from high-quality, chip-resistant ceramic, and they're safe to put in the dishwasher, the microwave, and even the freezer. One shopper shared that the designs on these plates bring "a little joy to the eating experience."
Buy It! Swuut Set of 4 Ceramic Dinner Plates, $25.99; amazon.com
You can use this versatile floral tray to serve appetizers, as a centerpiece on your table, to hold candles and books on your coffee table, or even as a soap and napkin holder in the bathroom. It's made from durable melamine, and it has handles on both ends, so you can easily move it throughout your home. Plus, the pastel floral print will give your space a fresh vibe for summer.
Buy It! April Box Melamine Floral Serving Tray, $24.99; amazon.com
A second versatile melamine tray, this one is narrow and long for serving sandwiches, desserts, cheese and crackers, or anything else you can fit on it. Its whimsical design filled with flowers, strawberries, and birds will become a focal point in your home. One shopper even said "the design brings a smile to my face when I use it, wash it, or just see it peaking out of a cabinet when I'm not even using it."
Buy It! Morris & Co for Pimpernel Sandwich Tray, $14.24 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
This set of four 18-by-18-inch throw pillow covers will liven up your living space. Each cover is made from a soft microfiber material with a different floral print, and they're all machine washable.
"These are so beautiful — the softest material, sturdy, well made, and the watercolor art is just so pretty," a shopper said. "Worth every penny, and there were not that many pennies involved!"
Buy It! Emvency Set of 4 Throw Pillow Covers, $20.90 (orig. $25.90); amazon.com
These floral dish towels are made from 100 percent machine washable cotton, and they're highly absorbent to prevent any bacteria buildup. The towels are available in 13 different patterns and come in a set of six for just $22. Some shoppers even said they were so in love with the patterns, they turned them into kitchen curtains.
Buy It! Urban Villa Set of 6 Kitchen Towels, $21.99; amazon.com
The ultimate cross between beauty and function, these coasters will keep your furniture safe and look beautiful doing it. They have three layers — a non-slip cork bottom, a water-absorbing dolomite middle, and a ceramic floral top. You also get a metal holder with your purchase.
"These coasters are really impressive and deliver in quality, looks, and appearance," one shopper wrote. "The ceramic stone allows a glass to firmly sit on the coaster and not slide. They absorb moisture and are easy to clean."
Buy It! Dooke Set of 6 Coasters with Holder, $15.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
If you like to sip coffee or tea every day, you might as well drink out of a floral porcelain mug. This set comes with four 12-ounce mugs, each with a slightly different botanical pattern. Plus, they're dishwasher and microwave safe, so you don't have to worry about breaking one when you heat up your drink or clean your dishes at the end of the day.
Buy It! Pulchritudie Set of 4 Porcelain Coffee Mugs, $23.95 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Whether you're updating your bedroom or the living room, this plush blanket would make a great addition to your bed or couch. It has a subtle floral design that will brighten up your home for summer without taking over the entire space.
"I am in love with this beautiful floral blanket," one shopper shared. "The softness and quality make it feel like a high end blanket."
Buy It! VCNY Decorative Floral Throw Blanket, $22.99; amazon.com