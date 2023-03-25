Amazon Shoppers Are 'Genuinely Impressed' by This Handy Mop and Bucket — and It's on Sale

If you haven't quite gotten on top of your spring cleaning plans, rest easy, because there's still plenty of time to grab handy vacuum cleaners and steam mops.

In fact, right now, you'll want to snap up the Bosheng Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set while it has double discounts at Amazon. The clever device is outfitted with two openings, one for rinsing off the mop and the other for drying it, so you won't have to worry about leaving puddles everywhere. Thanks to the 360-degree rotating mop head you'll be able to maneuver around obstacles and clean hard-to-reach areas under the couch or kitchen counters.

Use the mop on just about any surface, including stone, tile, laminate, hardwood, vinyl, baseboards, and bamboo. You can even use the mop across above-ground surfaces like mirrors and windows. The microfiber pads are super easy to attach thanks to velcro, and when you're done cleaning, simply remove them and toss them into the washing machine.

Amazon

Buy It! Bosheng Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set, $31.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the mop and bucket set a five-star rating, with users calling it their "best Amazon purchase" and adding that it "makes mopping a breeze." One customer wrote, "I am genuinely impressed by how well this works," while another simply said: "This is truly the best mop I have ever had."

A third reviewer added that they were previously using a Swiffer to mop, which "barely cleaned the floors." They explained that their dog comes into the house with muddy paws, and the Swiffer would often leave streaks of dried mud everywhere. "No more streaks with this mop finally! It's incredibly compact and tucks away in the camper out of sight," they said, adding, "My floors feel and look clean for the first time since buying it."

Head to Amazon to get the Bosheng Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set while it's on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.