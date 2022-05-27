The Best Swivel Mop According to Our PEOPLE Tested Lab Experts Is on Sale for $38 at Amazon Right Now
If you're searching for an affordable mop that works on practically every surface, consider it found. Our PEOPLE Tested lab experts tried 15 different mops and named the Bosheng Mop and Bucket the best swivel option out of the bunch.
Not only is it highly ranked among our testers, but it's also on sale on Amazon for less than $40 right now, which is less expensive than buying a steam mop. The set comes with a 360-degree swivel mop, bucket with a wringer, and three washable microfiber cloths. What sets it apart from an ordinary mop and bucket? It separates the dirty and clean water when you wring the cloth out, so you won't be making a mess on your floors.
It might take you a bit to get it set up, but once you do, the mop is a great choice for cleaning homes with different types of surfaces and hard-to-reach areas — windows included.
Buy It! Bosheng Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set, $37.99 (orig. $53.61); amazon.com
In order to see which mops were worthy of being named one of the best, our lab experts cleaned hardwood, tile, and laminate after spilling household ingredients on each surface. One person said the Bosheng Mop and Bucket "was by far the best mop I've tested today," after it removed most of the ingredients used for the experiment. They also added that it's a "pleasure" to use since it is "super maneuverable and has a great swivel connection between the handle and the head."
One Amazon reviewer said it "makes mopping easier" since it's so lightweight that it can be used with one hand and doesn't cause back pain. Another shopper claimed it's "convenient to transport" and can be broken down into parts, so it doesn't take up much storage space.
The Bosheng all-in-one swivel mop is one of the best on the market according to our experts, and it works well for cleaning more than just your floors. Add one to your Amazon cart while it's on sale for such a low price.
- Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Back with 30,000+ Deals — and Prices Start at $9
- The Amazon Furniture Outlet's Memorial Day Sale Has Discounts as High as 76% Off
- Pet Owners Say This Best-Selling Donut Dog Bed Is Their Pups' 'Go-To Place Day or Night,' and It's on Sale
- Shoppers Love How 'Stylish and Functional' This Convertible Backpack Purse Is, and It's on Sale