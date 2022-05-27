Credit: Amazon
Shop

The Best Swivel Mop According to Our PEOPLE Tested Lab Experts Is on Sale for $38 at Amazon Right Now

It comes with everything you need to clean practically any floor type
By Carly Kulzer May 27, 2022 03:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you're searching for an affordable mop that works on practically every surface, consider it found. Our PEOPLE Tested lab experts tried 15 different mops and named the Bosheng Mop and Bucket the best swivel option out of the bunch. 

Not only is it highly ranked among our testers, but it's also on sale on Amazon for less than $40 right now, which is less expensive than buying a steam mop. The set comes with a 360-degree swivel mop, bucket with a wringer, and three washable microfiber cloths. What sets it apart from an ordinary mop and bucket? It separates the dirty and clean water when you wring the cloth out, so you won't be making a mess on your floors.

 It might take you a bit to get it set up, but once you do, the mop is a great choice for cleaning homes with different types of surfaces and hard-to-reach areas — windows included.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bosheng Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set, $37.99 (orig. $53.61); amazon.com

RELATED: Amazon Shoppers Call This Bissell Steam Mop a 'Unicorn,' and It's Under $100

In order to see which mops were worthy of being named one of the best, our lab experts cleaned hardwood, tile, and laminate after spilling household ingredients on each surface. One person said the Bosheng Mop and Bucket "was by far the best mop I've tested today," after it removed most of the ingredients used for the experiment. They also added that it's a "pleasure" to use since it is "super maneuverable and has a great swivel connection between the handle and the head."

One Amazon reviewer said it "makes mopping easier" since it's so lightweight that it can be used with one hand and doesn't cause back pain. Another shopper claimed it's "convenient to transport" and can be broken down into parts, so it doesn't take up much storage space. 

The Bosheng all-in-one swivel mop is one of the best on the market according to our experts, and it works well for cleaning more than just your floors. Add one to your Amazon cart while it's on sale for such a low price. 

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com