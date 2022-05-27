In order to see which mops were worthy of being named one of the best, our lab experts cleaned hardwood, tile, and laminate after spilling household ingredients on each surface. One person said the Bosheng Mop and Bucket "was by far the best mop I've tested today," after it removed most of the ingredients used for the experiment. They also added that it's a "pleasure" to use since it is "super maneuverable and has a great swivel connection between the handle and the head."