Amazon Dropped the Price of This Popular Spray Mop with 5,000 Five-Star Ratings to $28
If you're still lugging out a mop and bucket to keep your floors spotless, here's your chance to make your floor cleaning routine so much easier: Amazon dropped the price of a top-rated spray mop that thousands of shoppers swear by.
Currently 30 percent off, the Bona Stone Hard Surface Spray Mop is designed to tackle dirt and debris on stone, laminate, vinyl, sealed tiled, and porous marble floors. (If you have wood floors, check out the brand's hardwood spray mop that's also on sale.)
The mop comes with everything you need to make your floors look brand new, including a washable microfiber cleaning pad you can reuse up to 500 times, according to the brand. You'll also get a 34-ounce cartridge of Bona Stone cleaner, so you can use the mop right away. Even better, when the cartridge runs out, you can replenish the cartridge with your favorite surface cleaner since it's refillable.
Buy It! Bona Stone Hard Surface Spray Mop, $28.09 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
After assembling the mop, all you have to do is attach the cleaning pad, remove the cap from the cartridge, and put the cartridge cleaner into the holder. Once it's ready to use, press the lever under the handle to release a fine mist as you mop. Measuring 16.5 by 4.5 inches, the mop head covers a lot of ground, cutting down cleaning time. Plus, its corners are soft and flexible to prevent baseboard damage. Another standout feature is the comfortable grip on the base of the mop that makes it easier to take on tougher messes.
The mop has picked up nearly 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with reviewers citing that it leaves their floors clean and streak-free. Customers also love that it's lightweight, cuts down their cleaning time, and is more eco-friendly than mops that use disposable wipes. Even Swiffer owners prefer this spray mop, saying that it doesn't leave their floors sticky or require any batteries.
Others rave that it's a breeze to use. "I love this mop and the Bona cleaner that you use with it," one wrote. "It is so easy to use, moves into all corners, and makes the floor look great. After mopping with a rag mop and a bucket of soapy water, you will really appreciate this one!"
Head to Amazon to shop the Bona Stone Hard Surface Spray Mop while it's on sale for $28.
