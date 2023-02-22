This Electric Spin Scrubber with 'Fantastic' Power Is Just $55 at Amazon

When it comes to cleaning our homes, we're big fans of any products that can make the task just a little bit easier — while also saving us valuable time and effort in the process. Keeping the kitchen and bathroom looking tidy, in particular, can be a real challenge, which is why an electric spin scrubber is such an appealing tool.



The Bomves Store Electric Spin Scrubber is a waterproof, cordless, stainless steel cleaning brush that is designed to help you tackle every surface of the bathroom and kitchen with total ease and efficiency. It runs on a powerful battery that takes only a few hours to charge, and can work for 90 minutes continuously.

It has two different speeds (low and high) and three adjustable lengths for the handle, so you can customize the tool to fit your exact needs and get to those hard-to-reach spots without issue. Even more, the scrubber can be used on glass, tile, wood, and most other surfaces around your home (and even on your car), so you can remove stains and grime with minimal effort basically anywhere.

Amazon

Buy It! Bomves Store Electric Spin Scrubber, $54.99 (orig. $75.99); amazon.com

Another shopper wrote that the device "makes cleaning a breeze," and when they used it to clean their shower, "it did a thorough job of cleaning tough stains, and in a surprisingly quick and easy manner." They added, "It sure beats getting down and hard scrubbing!"

A final reviewer said it "works great for all cleaning needs," as they used it to clean their tile floor and shower. "My floors have never been cleaner," they shared.



Keep your home sparking and save yourself some energy by picking up the Bomves Store Electric Spin Scrubber while the handy tool is $55.

