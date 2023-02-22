Lifestyle Home This Electric Spin Scrubber with 'Fantastic' Power Is Just $55 at Amazon Use the cordless device to clean showers, tubs, floors, and more By Rachel Simon Rachel Simon Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Rachel graduated from Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Writing, Literature, and Publishing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 22, 2023 08:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Amazon When it comes to cleaning our homes, we're big fans of any products that can make the task just a little bit easier — while also saving us valuable time and effort in the process. Keeping the kitchen and bathroom looking tidy, in particular, can be a real challenge, which is why an electric spin scrubber is such an appealing tool.The Bomves Store Electric Spin Scrubber is a waterproof, cordless, stainless steel cleaning brush that is designed to help you tackle every surface of the bathroom and kitchen with total ease and efficiency. It runs on a powerful battery that takes only a few hours to charge, and can work for 90 minutes continuously. It has two different speeds (low and high) and three adjustable lengths for the handle, so you can customize the tool to fit your exact needs and get to those hard-to-reach spots without issue. Even more, the scrubber can be used on glass, tile, wood, and most other surfaces around your home (and even on your car), so you can remove stains and grime with minimal effort basically anywhere. Amazon Buy It! Bomves Store Electric Spin Scrubber, $54.99 (orig. $75.99); amazon.com said one reviewer Another shopper wrote that the device "makes cleaning a breeze," and when they used it to clean their shower, "it did a thorough job of cleaning tough stains, and in a surprisingly quick and easy manner." They added, "It sure beats getting down and hard scrubbing!" A final reviewer said it "works great for all cleaning needs," as they used it to clean their tile floor and shower. "My floors have never been cleaner," they shared.Keep your home sparking and save yourself some energy by picking up the Bomves Store Electric Spin Scrubber while the handy tool is $55. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Shoppers Are Replacing Their Irons with This Foldable Steamer That's on Sale at Amazon Right Now This Game-Changing Turmeric Face Mask Has Been in My Skincare Routine for 7 Years Amazon Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum Is 'Better Than Roomba,' and It's the Lowest Price We've Seen This Year