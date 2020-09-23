This Celeb-Loved Bedding Brand Just Launched Luxuriously Soft Organic Sheets — and PEOPLE Readers Can Shop Them Early

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If your bed has turned into your favorite WFH spot, you should definitely make sure it’s the most comfortable it can be — and Boll & Branch just made that possible. The celeb-loved bedding brand just launched a new line of sheets that are so luxurious, you’ll feel like royalty sleeping (or working) in them.

The Reserve Collection offers customers a first-of-its-kind super premium line of bedding products that are Fair Trade-Certified. Woven from extraordinarily fine cotton yarns that are 100 percent organic, sustainably grown, and pesticide-free, the long-staple sheets have a buttery-soft silken feel and a liquid-like drape. Each piece is hand-finished with true couture detailing, like mitered three-way hems and French seams, to deliver the most elevated night’s rest.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our Reserve line meets our aspirations, introducing the finest organic sheets on Earth,” said founder and chief design officer Missy Tannen. “It’s a difference you can feel, crafted from an ethical supply chain we couldn’t be more proud of. We’re so excited for customers to experience them.”

Image zoom Boll & Branch

Buy It! Boll & Branch Luxe Framed Sheet Set, $325–$420; bollandbranch.com

Boll & Branch disrupted the bedding industry in 2014 with its expertly crafted and sustainably sourced organic cotton sheets. They’re loved by stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Aguilera, Alyssa Milano, Alicia Silverstone, Shawn Johnson, and Ariana Huffington, according to the brand.

Its newest fabric took two years to develop because the company was keen on creating the world’s finest sheets without compromising any of the sustainability standards it's renowned for. The fabric not only boasts optimal color retention, but it’s also extremely durable and resistant to pilling, like all other Boll & Branch bedding. And because of the time and craftsmanship required to create the products, the Reserve Collection has limited availability.

Since we’re staying home a lot more these days, now has never been a better time to invest in luxuriously soft sheets that are built to last. Scroll down to shop a set for your bed before they’re gone!

Image zoom Boll & Branch

Buy It! Boll & Branch Luxe Framed Duvet Set, $390–$430; bollandbranch.com