You Can Get a Robot Vacuum for 77% Off in This Secret Flash Sale

It's no secret that Amazon is a go-to destination for scoring deals on cordless vacuums that keep your home in check for you and lighten your cleaning to-do list. But that doesn't mean it's the only place you should be looking for your next vacuum upgrade.
Thanks to a sale on Bobsweep robot vacuums and mops happening right now at Nordstrom Rack, you can save up to 77 percent on one of the cleaning tech brand's most popular models. Now through Tuesday April 6, a range of Bobsweep robot vacuums are marked down by the hundreds in the under-the-radar sale.
For pet owners who deal with an ever-present flow of dander and hair: Listen up. The brand's PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum and Mop is included in the sale — and it's available in four colors. Since it's designed with an extra large dustbin to pick up pet hair, dust, and dirt, as well as a built-in filtering system to trap pathogens in the air, the vacuum will quickly take the title of man's other best friend in your house.
If you want to take things up a notch, Bobsweep's PetHair Vision Wi-Fi Enabled Robotic Vacuum combines all the perks of the original and adds on mapping navigation to better help it understand its surroundings so it can pick up every speck. By downloading the brand's app to your phone, you can set up a schedule, track its movements, and manage even more cleaning features.
While it's not uncommon to see robot vacuums discounted on Amazon, seeing prices slashed more than $600 isn't something you see everyday — especially from an under-the-radar retailer. And while this flash sale arrived at the perfect time for the peak of spring cleaning we're in now, a robot vacuum is one of the best investments you can make to help lessen your household chores well beyond the season.
Below, shop the best Bobsweep robot vacuum deals at Nordstrom Rack right now.
Buy It! Bobsweep Gold Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $169.97 (orig. $649.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Bobsweep Mocha PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $199.97 (orig. $899.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Bobsweep Steel Gray Matte PetHair Vision Wi-Fi Enabled Robotic Vacuum, $219.97 (orig. $899.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Bobsweep Champagne Bob Standard Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $174.97 (orig. $599.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Bobsweep Space Gray Matte PetHair Vision Wi-Fi Enabled Robotic Vacuum, $249.97 (orig. $899.99); nordstromrack.com
