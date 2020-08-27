Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Robotic Vacuum Is Sold Out on Amazon — but Here’s Where You Can Get It for 66% Off

Not all vacuums are created equal. If your space has a furry friend running around, you know that you need a vacuum that keeps up with the constant shedded fur, dandruff, and assorted messes that comes with the territory. That’s why robot vacuums are a lifesaver for pet owners. And thanks to a massive markdown on Bobsweep’s Pet Hair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, there’s never been a better time for them to add one to their cleaning arsenal.

With a 4.3-star rating and over 2,400 reviews, the popular vacuum is clearly a favorite — so much so that it’s sold out on Amazon right now. But we’ll let you in on a secret: Wayfair has both colors in stock at a steep 66 percent discount, so you can add it to your cart ASAP.

The vacuum is made with a bagless, cordless, and lightweight design that’s meant specifically for tackling homes with pets. Additional mop attachments make it possible to clean everything from hardwood floors to marble, tile, and more, leaving behind shiny, fur-free surfaces that shoppers couldn’t be happier with.

“I foster senior dogs so my floors need constant attention. It picks up short hair very well, and my long hair,” said one reviewer. “My floors feel clean and sanitized. I have vinyl floors and rugs, it goes from floor to rug easily without the mop attachment. It has returned to the base everytime on its own. I had another brand previously and think the bobsweep is better. Highly recommended for pet owners.”

After running for 60 minutes, the vacuum automatically returns to its charging station to re-up its battery. What’s more, it also features a specialized filter to capture harmful particles and pathogens in the air, so it has health benefits, too.

Why not make your life a little bit easier by crossing sweeping off your to-do list for good? Head to Wayfair to save on the robotic vacuum shoppers are swearing by.

Image zoom Wayfair

Buy It! Bobsweep Pet Hair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $224.99 (orig. $669); amazon.com