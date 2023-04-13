Bobby Flay Shows Off His Vacation Home in Upstate New York, Complete with a 'Bourbon Lounge' — See Inside!

Bobby Flay is off to the races with his Sarasota Springs, N.Y. vacation home.

The Food Network star, 58, showed off his 1939 Tudor-style home, which is waking distance to the famed Saratoga Race Course in a feature for House Beautiful.

The famed chef and restaurateur is a horse-racing enthusiast. He made his relationship public with girlfriend Christina Pérez at Del Mar Racetrack in California during the Breeders' Cup World Championship in November 2021, and they attended the Kentucky Derby together last May.

Flay bought the seasonal home in early 2021, and asked his interior designer Olivia Capuano of Olivia Jane Design "to create a warm home with the Deco era in mind," he told House Beautiful. "I think she did an amazing job. I love spending time in this home."

Capuono says she was "tasked to have it ready to go for the Saratoga track season," which kicked off that July. "This gave us less than six months to complete all updates and deliveries, which, amidst the pandemic, wasn't always a smooth process," she recalls. "We dealt with several supply chain headaches in both building materials and furniture, fixtures, and equipment.

They worked together to get creative, swapping some new items for "vintage (i.e., readily available) pieces from 1stDibs and stores in the nearby Hudson Valley, which is renowned for its antiques," added Capuono.

Capuono explained that her goal was to bring "the vibrancy and energy of the track indoors while creating an inviting and comfortable space for hosting guests."

She outfitted the terrace with a kitchen — complete with a poured concrete grill counter — and an array of seating and ding areas. Inside, there's a wet bar in the space they've dubbed the "Bourbon Lounge," formerly a home office.

"A large chunk of the budget was spent on updating the back patio," Capuano noted. "As track season coincides with the most lovely weather for Upstate New York, we knew that it was an incredibly valuable entertaining space."

Also in early 2021, Flay purchased a $7.6 million home in the desirable Bird Streets neighborhood of Los Angeles. There he worked with the previous owners to outfit his dream outdoor kitchen, PEOPLE previously reported.

Read the full story and see more photos in the latest issue of House Beautiful and on housebeautiful.com.