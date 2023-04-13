Bobby Flay Shows Off His Vacation Home in Upstate New York, Complete with a 'Bourbon Lounge' — See Inside!

"I love spending time in this home," said Bobby Flay of his 1939 Tudor-style vacation house in Saratoga Springs, which he purchased in early 2021

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on April 13, 2023
Bobby Flay attends The Players Tailgate Hosted By Bobby Flay and presented by Bullseye Event Group for Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Bullseye Event Group ) ; Bobby Flay Shows Off His 'Warm Home' Steps Away from Saratoga Race Course — See Inside https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/dGOKfHIwoX BOBBY FLAY
Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty; REGAN WOOD

Bobby Flay is off to the races with his Sarasota Springs, N.Y. vacation home.

The Food Network star, 58, showed off his 1939 Tudor-style home, which is waking distance to the famed Saratoga Race Course in a feature for House Beautiful.

The famed chef and restaurateur is a horse-racing enthusiast. He made his relationship public with girlfriend Christina Pérez at Del Mar Racetrack in California during the Breeders' Cup World Championship in November 2021, and they attended the Kentucky Derby together last May.

Bobby Flay Shows Off His 'Warm Home' Steps Away from Saratoga Race Course — See Inside https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/dGOKfHIwoX BOBBY FLAY
REGAN WOOD

Flay bought the seasonal home in early 2021, and asked his interior designer Olivia Capuano of Olivia Jane Design "to create a warm home with the Deco era in mind," he told House Beautiful. "I think she did an amazing job. I love spending time in this home."

Capuono says she was "tasked to have it ready to go for the Saratoga track season," which kicked off that July. "This gave us less than six months to complete all updates and deliveries, which, amidst the pandemic, wasn't always a smooth process," she recalls. "We dealt with several supply chain headaches in both building materials and furniture, fixtures, and equipment.

They worked together to get creative, swapping some new items for "vintage (i.e., readily available) pieces from 1stDibs and stores in the nearby Hudson Valley, which is renowned for its antiques," added Capuono.

Bobby Flay Shows Off His 'Warm Home' Steps Away from Saratoga Race Course — See Inside https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/dGOKfHIwoX BOBBY FLAY
REGAN WOOD

Capuono explained that her goal was to bring "the vibrancy and energy of the track indoors while creating an inviting and comfortable space for hosting guests."

She outfitted the terrace with a kitchen — complete with a poured concrete grill counter — and an array of seating and ding areas. Inside, there's a wet bar in the space they've dubbed the "Bourbon Lounge," formerly a home office.

Bobby Flay Shows Off His 'Warm Home' Steps Away from Saratoga Race Course — See Inside https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/dGOKfHIwoX BOBBY FLAY
REGAN WOOD

"A large chunk of the budget was spent on updating the back patio," Capuano noted. "As track season coincides with the most lovely weather for Upstate New York, we knew that it was an incredibly valuable entertaining space."

RELATED VIDEO: Get a First Look at Bobby Flay and His Daughter's New Show 'Bobby and Sophie on the Coast'

Also in early 2021, Flay purchased a $7.6 million home in the desirable Bird Streets neighborhood of Los Angeles. There he worked with the previous owners to outfit his dream outdoor kitchen, PEOPLE previously reported.

Read the full story and see more photos in the latest issue of House Beautiful and on housebeautiful.com.

