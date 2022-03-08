Bobby Boyd Heads to Disneyland 3 Days After Announcing Divorce from Husband Josh Flagg

The luxury realtor and his husband, one of the stars of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, shared news of their split after five years of marriage via Instagram on Friday

Bobby Boyd is feeling magical, despite his recent split from husband Josh Flagg.

The luxury real estate agent, 36, headed to Disneyland for its Food & Wine Festival on Monday, three days after he and his Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star husband announced they were divorcing after five years of marriage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Accompanied by some friends and fellow "Disney lovers," Boyd enjoyed a food crawl through the Anaheim, Calif. resort, which is currently hosting it's annual foodie celebration, visiting both Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure Park.

Bobby Boyd Disneyland Credit: Bobby Boyd/Instagram

Boyd shared a series of videos of himself and his companions tasting various drinks and dishes. "Thank you Disneyland, thank you Disney Parks. We are at Batuu, says my friend Isabelle. She's a Disney lover as well," he narrated one clip, sharing that he was enjoying a "Ronto-less garden wrap," a vegetarian version of one of the specialties at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land.

"You're going to be coming along with us all day and tomorrow, but this is our second stop," he continued. "Come eat with me, kids. Love you mucho!"

Bobby Boyd Disneyland Credit: Bobby Boyd/Instagram

He also sampled the Grey Stuff Gateau at the Red Rose Taverne, a Beauty and The Beast-themed restaurant, his fourth stop on the food crawl.

"Gateau is French for cake," he noted, holding up the gray-hued dessert. "It may not look like a snack, honey, but I think it's gonna taste like a snack."

Bobby Boyd Disneyland Credit: Bobby Boyd/Instagram

Boyd reposted a few of his friends' clips as well, including the group enjoying a glowing drink at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar, riding the Rise of the Resistance attraction, and filming the "Beyonce drop challenge," a Tiktok trend set to her song "Yoncé."

Bobby Boyd Disneyland Credit: Bobby Boyd/Instagram

WATCH THIS: MDLLA's Josh Flagg On Budding Friendship with Josh Altman: 'He's Not as Bad as I Thought He Was'

Boyd and Flagg announced they were divorcing on Friday, each posting a message to Instagram sharing the news with their followers.

"This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline," Flagg, 36, wrote. "This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion."

"It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves," Flagg continued. "I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that."

"Thanks to all for your unwavering support," he concluded.

Boyd posted a statement of his own to his Instagram page, explaining that the couple has been navigating their new normal for the last couple of months.

jeff-flagg Credit: Giovanissa/Instagram

Boyd wrote in part, "Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for. We have both taught each other so much and have learned so much about ourselves throughout our relationship."

"As the news has come out, it may seem sudden to most of you, but Josh and I have been spending the last couple of months figuring this out together," he continued. "We wanted this to be private between us and not involve most of our friends and family. If there is one thing I can say about both of us, it's that we both gave everything we absolutely could to make this work."

Boyd added, "Unfortunately, as we have learned, sometimes love isn't enough. We have found that we want different things for our lives and our paths look very different now. I love Josh with all of my heart and will always respect and admire him. I'm forever grateful to him for showing me that true love does exist."