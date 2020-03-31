Bobby Berk Shares His Best Work-from-Home Tips to 'Keep Yourself Calm, Cool and Collected'

Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk knows how to work from home the right way.

Sharing some exclusive tips with PEOPLE about successfully working from home, Berk gives a step-by-step guide for making the most of the “new normal” of social distancing due to the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“While the location of your work may have changed, it’s important to keep things consistent and make sure your work from home routine works best for you,” the 38-year-old says in a video shared exclusively with PEOPLE. “With a plethora of distractions such as dishes, furry friends, unfinished projects, cleaning the house or making meals for family, the rhythm can be really hard to find.”

But Berk has the best set of tips to make the transition much easier. First up? Designate a specific area in which to work for the coming weeks.

“Having a specific spot will help you easily get into work mode,” he says, adding that working near a fabric shade lamp works perfectly for late nights. “And choosing a spot away from distractions will help you stay focused.”

To avoid aches and pains, Berk recommends grabbing a pillow and using chairs with ample support for working — that’s if there’s no office chair at home.

“In your office, you have all the tools you need. So you spend less time searching and more time working. Do the same thing here at your home office space,” he adds. “Also make sure that you have a good extension cord so that you can keep all your devices charged.”

For ambiance, you can never go wrong with a candle, some music and a good set of headphones.

“I like putting a nice candle right here on my desk, so everything smells nice,” he says.

“These are normally my best friend when I’m traveling a lot but right now, I’m not traveling at all, so they become my best friend at home,” he adds about his pair of headphones. “I can put these on and I can really focus on work and tune out all the distractions at home.”

As for breaks to “give your eyes a rest” and some much-needed self-care, Berk recommends walks, reading, meditation and some yoga.

“Now more than ever, it’s really important to keep your mind just as healthy as your body with everything that’s going on in the world and the uncertainty that we face every single day. Taking some moments throughout the day to pause and take some time for yourself will help you get through the day,” he says, before adding, “Meditate daily. It’s really important to keep yourself calm, cool and collected in these stressful times.”

For more of Bobby Berk’s at-home tips and DIY projects, visit BobbyBerk.com.