Bobby Berk Shares 'Life-Changing' Design Advice in First Book, 'Right at Home' — See the Cover!

The ‘Queer Eye’ star will help readers curate a space that “enhances” their life and mental wellness, he tells PEOPLE

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on February 28, 2023 12:00 PM
Bobby Berk Book. Headshot credit: Max Montgomery
Photo: Max Montgomery

Bobby Berk's design expertise is coming to bookshelf near you!

The Queer Eye star, 41, is releasing his first book, Right at Home: How Good Design is Good for the Mind (out September 12), PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

In the Penguin Random House release, Berk brings readers on a journey towards finding their personal design style and optimizing their space to reach the ultimate in comfort and function. He also explains how intentionally curating one's home can have a big impact on mental wellness.

"Knowing how to make your home a place to recharge can be life changing because where we live is the foundation for everything else in our lives," he tells PEOPLE. "I wrote this book to show everyone who reads it that you don't have to be an interior designer to have a space that enhances your life and mental well-being," he continues.

Bobby Berk Book. Book cover credit: Penguin Random House
Penguin Random House

The design guide also boasts inspiring photographs of stylish spaces alongside the Emmy-nominated TV host's tips.

Some of Berk's advice includes adding live plants to a space as an instant mood booster, letting go of unnecessary items to maximize organization, learning how to prioritize comfort and much more.

He adds: "It's not always about spending a lot of money on fancy things, but more about smaller aspects of design like color, accessories and lighting that really make your space unique and perfect for you."

Queer Eye
Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

Berk has designed "happy" spaces on Queer Eye for six seasons and even brought his home design expertise to another exciting level when he officially became an Airbnb host for a luxurious Palm Desert, Calif. property in May 2022.

Right at Home: How Good Design is Good for the Mind will be released September 12, 2023 by Penguin Random House.

Related Articles
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Announces Surprise 'Spare' Event — with a Special Guest
Erin Napier attends Build Series to discuss the new season of "Home Town" at Build Studio on January 08, 2020 in New York City.
Erin Napier Announces Third Book, a Celebration of the Beautiful 'Imperfections' of Her Home — See the Cover!
Jake Arnold Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Chrissy Teigen's Designer Jake Arnold's Crate & Barrel Collab, Plus More New Products
Queer Eye's Bobby Berk's new airbnb
'Queer Eye' 's Bobby Berk Is Now an Airbnb Host — See Inside His Dreamy Desert Property!
Most Comfortable Couches You Can Buy on Amazo
The 17 Most Comfortable Couches on Amazon of 2023, According to Thousands of Reviews
4 of the top small desk options
The 10 Best Small Desks for Tight Spaces
Prince Harry, Princess Diana
Prince Harry Drove Through Tunnel Where His Mother Died at Same Speed: 'I Want to Go Through It'
Prince Harry
The Biggest Revelations from Prince Harry's Book 'Spare'
Best Gifts for Women
27 of the Best Gifts for Women No Matter Your Budget
ellen pompeo
Ellen Pompeo Shows Off Malibu Dream Home She 'Manifested' Owning Years After First Seeing It
Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Tan France
Jonathan Van Ness' 'Queer Eye' Costars Celebrate Him on His 35th Birthday: 'The Youngest of the Five'
Rhett and Link Hollywood at home
See Inside Good Mythical Morning's Rhett McLaughlin and Wife Jessie's 'Eclectic' L.A. Family Home
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George's Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
'Spare': Inside the Heavy Meaning of Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir Title
The Obama's Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary:
Michelle Obama Reveals in New Book How She and Barack Work at Their Marriage: 'Our Love Is Not Perfect'
Dave and Jenny Marrs new BHG x Walmart
Dave and Jenny Marrs Add New Fall Pieces to Walmart Collection — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
HOUSE STORY by Jasmine Roth
HGTV's Jasmine Roth Talks 'Extremely Personal' First Book, 'House Story' - See the Cover!