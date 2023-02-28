Bobby Berk Shares 'Life-Changing' Design Advice in First Book, 'Right at Home' — See the Cover!

Bobby Berk's design expertise is coming to bookshelf near you!

The Queer Eye star, 41, is releasing his first book, Right at Home: How Good Design is Good for the Mind (out September 12), PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

In the Penguin Random House release, Berk brings readers on a journey towards finding their personal design style and optimizing their space to reach the ultimate in comfort and function. He also explains how intentionally curating one's home can have a big impact on mental wellness.

"Knowing how to make your home a place to recharge can be life changing because where we live is the foundation for everything else in our lives," he tells PEOPLE. "I wrote this book to show everyone who reads it that you don't have to be an interior designer to have a space that enhances your life and mental well-being," he continues.

Penguin Random House

The design guide also boasts inspiring photographs of stylish spaces alongside the Emmy-nominated TV host's tips.

Some of Berk's advice includes adding live plants to a space as an instant mood booster, letting go of unnecessary items to maximize organization, learning how to prioritize comfort and much more.

He adds: "It's not always about spending a lot of money on fancy things, but more about smaller aspects of design like color, accessories and lighting that really make your space unique and perfect for you."

Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

Berk has designed "happy" spaces on Queer Eye for six seasons and even brought his home design expertise to another exciting level when he officially became an Airbnb host for a luxurious Palm Desert, Calif. property in May 2022.

Right at Home: How Good Design is Good for the Mind will be released September 12, 2023 by Penguin Random House.