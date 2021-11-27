Queer Eye star Bobby Berk tells PEOPLE he's been "going crazy with the personalization" as he partners with Shutterfly this holiday season

Bobby Berk on How to Keep the Peace with Family During the Holidays: 'Keep Everyone Busy'

Bobby Berk is the host with the most this holiday season.

The Queer Eye star, 40, shares some useful tips with PEOPLE for entertaining guests and keeping the peace with family as he preps for his own holiday festivities with some help from Shutterfly.

"Keep everyone busy. What did they use to say in church down in the South? 'Idle hands are the devil's tool,'" Berk muses with a laugh. "So keep them busy."

This year, he's having custom photo playing cards made to keep everyone occupied. "It's great because it's not just a card game. It's also every time somebody pulls out a card, they see a picture and it has a story," Berk shares. "And so you can kind of draw out that one card game for hours and hours ... and keep people off topics that you don't want them on."

Berk says he's "going crazy with the personalization" for his Christmas gathering with husband Dewey Do and their chosen family, customizing plates and wine glasses with their guests' names in lieu of the typical place cards at the dinner table. He's also having tote bags monogrammed for guests to take home gifts and leftovers.

"Since we haven't got together for, it seems like 20 years, but it's only two years at this point, I really wanted to make sure that all my guests feel very special and I wanted to do it in a unique way," he adds.

As a gracious host, Berk recommends "lots of wine," adding that he likes "being the person that hosts the strays."

"For me now, the traditions are bringing together my chosen family," Berk explains. "I've always been the house that all the strays come to. So anytime you're in town and your family isn't nearby, or you don't know a lot of people here, our house is always the one that everyone comes to."