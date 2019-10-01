Queer Eye's Bobby Berk Just Launched a Chic Furniture Line — and It's Already Selling Out!

Image zoom

Bobby Berk‘s new furniture line is already a major hit with style-savvy shoppers!

The Queer Eye design expert launched a collaboration with A.R.T. Furniture on Tuesday and the pieces are selling out on online decor marketplace AllModern.

The items range from accent furniture and mirrors to modular sectionals and beds. Prices start at $400, but this not a discount line. A luxe, three-seat sofa costs $2,099.99 and one of the nightstands will set you back $679.99.

Still, many of the items were scooped up as soon as they hit the site. A bar cabinet with caned panels ($1,079.99) and a fuzzy, shearling-style couch ($2,499.99) are already sold out.

The pieces are also available to purchase at several brick-and-mortar stores, including American Signature, Inc., Furnitureland South, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Raymour & Flanigan, and West Coast Living.

“What I love about this collection, is that each piece easily mixes with another, while still being strong enough to stand on its own,” Berk said in a press release. “These truly are pieces I would use in my own home.”

The collection is modern in design, but was created with a variety of home styles in mind, according to Berk.

With the exception of an olive-green velvet sofa, the color palette is neutral with warm wood tones and touches of metallics. Some pieces are timeless, while others touch on very of-the-moment trends, like the dining table with a cone-shaped base in 2019’s go-to stone, terrazzo.

The line allowed Berk to flex his design muscles beyond super speedy Queer Eye makeovers. “A.R.T. encouraged my creativity and allowed my ideas and designs to become a reality,” he said. “In doing so, we’re now able to give consumers the opportunity to do the same.”

Shop Bobby Berk for A.R.T Furniture online exclusively on allmodern.com, or visit arthomefurnishings.com for a full list of retail stores.