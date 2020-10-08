The daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, died in 2015

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s $600K Georgia Townhome Where She Was Found Unconscious Is Up for Sale

The townhouse where Bobbi Kristina Brown died in 2015 has been listed for sale.

The home in Alpharetta, Georgia was previously owned by Brown’s mother, Whitney Houston, who died three years prior to her daughter. The 2,600-square-foot space is listed for $599,000.

“Once owned by the incredibly talented Whitney Houston, own a piece of history,” the listing reads. “Exclusive gated community situated on the Chattahoochee River with top amenities, including clubhouse, swim/tennis, park, pet walk & private walking trails.”

The home is described as a “luxury Craftsman-European style townhome,” featuring an open floor plan, three bedrooms, a terrace and an elevator. It was first listed for $470,000 in December 2015, five months after Brown’s death.

Brown, the daughter of Houston and Bobby Brown, died tragically in July 2015. She suffered irreversible brain damage and spent six months in a coma after her boyfriend found her unconscious in her bathtub in January of that year.

Brown, 22 at the time of her death, was buried in New Jersey next to her late mother, who died in February 2012.

Her boyfriend, Nick Gordon, was found liable for her death and ordered by a judge to pay $36 million to her estate in 2016. Gordon died earlier this year of an accidental heroin overdose.

This past July, Bobby Brown paid tribute to his daughter on the anniversary of her death.