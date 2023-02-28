Bob Saget's Brentwood Mansion Sells for $5.4 Million 1 Year After His Death

Bob Saget's home was first listed for $7.7 million when it hit the market last year

By
Published on February 28, 2023 08:23 PM
Bob Saget
Bob Saget. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Bob Saget's home has sold almost 14 months after his death.

The late actor's 6-bedroom, 7-bath home sold for $5.4 million, according to Compass, whose agent Adam Saget handled the sale.

The upscale Brentwood mansion was first listed for $7.765 million in June, just six months after the actor and comedian's sudden death.

The modern 6,608 sq. ft. home was originally built in 1964 and renovated in 2003, the privately gated home features a grand motor court, three-car garage, pool, spa, and barbecue entertainment area.

Bob Saget Family Home Lists for $7.765M
Bob Saget's family home. Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions

Saget began calling the estate home in 2003 when he purchased it for $2.87 million.

Last April, Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo confirmed she had moved out of their home.

"So yes, I moved — you figured it out," said Rizzo, 43, during a Q&A session on Instagram, according to Yahoo!

Bob Saget Family Home Lists for $7.765M
Bob Saget's family home. Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions

Asked about her new place, Rizzo said it was "very cheery and bright," per the outlet. She also showed photos of her and Saget that were displayed on the counter.

The sale comes weeks after Rizzo marked the first anniversary since Saget's death.

Writing exclusively for PEOPLE, Rizzo said in part, "Each day is a mixture of remembering him as my sweet and adorable husband who was my best friend and did everything he could every day to make me feel loved and special… mixed with me remembering him as how the world saw him… a great comedian, a person who could bring out the best in people, and a man with a philanthropic heart who only wanted to help people."

RELATED VIDEO: Bob Saget's Modern Brentwood Home Listed for $7.765 Million

She later continued, "I miss his sweetness and his cuteness. I know it's not a side everyone saw, but damn was he adorable. I miss how he treated me like I was the only woman in the entire world and I'll miss how he looked at me all day every day. I will miss how happy we made each other and how we told each other "I love you so much" about 100 times every day. That is what I'm so grateful for."

Concluded Rizzo: "I want people to know that there is nothing more that Bob wanted out of life than to make people laugh and entertain people. All he wanted was to make people happy. He was also fiercely dedicated to his cause, The Scleroderma Research Foundation, it was his life's work. So please remember him as a comedian who truly loved people and wanted to bring them joy and as a man who never hesitated to give back and help people. He truly was a GREAT man."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bob Saget Family Home Lists for $7.765M
Bob Saget's family home. Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions

The beloved Full House star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville.

A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner, previously obtained by PEOPLE, stated that Saget had likely fallen backward and died from blunt head trauma.

When news of his passing was first reported, Rizzo shared her devastation in a statement to PEOPLE. "Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

Related Articles
Bob Saget Family Home Lists for $7.765M
Bob Saget's $7 Million Brentwood Home for Sale Gets a Major Cut — See Inside
Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo
Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Shares Photo with 'Full House' Cast from Anniversary of His Death
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo
Kelly Rizzo Remembers 'Brilliant, Adorable' Husband Bob Saget 1 Year After He Died: 'I Miss His Sweetness'
Bob Saget and John Mayer
John Mayer Says 'Grief Is a Journey' as He Remembers Friend Bob Saget 1 Year After He Died
bob saget
Bob Saget's Life in Photos
candace cameron bure
Candace Cameron Bure Urges Fans to 'Go Hug a Friend' on Anniversary of 'Full House' Dad Bob Saget's Death
Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Posts Father's Day Tribute to the Late Actor: 'He Chose Love, Always'. https://www.instagram.com/larasaget/.
Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Posts Father's Day Tribute to the Late Actor: 'He Chose Love, Always'
Bob Saget and John Mayer
John Mayer Paid for Private Plane to Fly Bob Saget's Body to California After His Death in Florida
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Kelly Rizzo attends the "Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary" Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Bob Saget attends the "Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary" Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Kelly Rizzo Remembers Sweet Moment with Late Husband Bob Saget: 'The Best Rainy Day Friend'
Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo
Kelly Rizzo Gets Martini Tattoo in Honor of Late Husband Comedian Bob Saget
Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo
Kelly Rizzo Details Grieving Bob Saget, Says He Didn't Realize 'Extent' of the 'Difference He Made'
Kelly Rizzo and Lori Loughlin Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine Benefit, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 21 Sep 2022
Lori Loughlin Joins Former 'Full House' Costar Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo at Charity Event
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo
Kelly Rizzo Marks 9 Months Without Late Husband Bob Saget: 'Feels Like Forever and Also One Day'
kelly rizzo bob saget
Kelly Rizzo Looks Back on 'Silly Videos' Filmed with Late Husband Bob Saget: 'We Had So Much Fun'
Lori Loughlin Joins John Stamos, John Mayer and Jeff Ross on Instagram Live to Honor Bob Saget
Lori Loughlin Says 'It's Still Hard' to Believe Bob Saget Is Gone During IG Live with John Stamos
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo
Kelly Rizzo Marks 2 Months Since Late Husband Bob Saget's Death: 'A Very Weird New Universe'