Bob Saget's Brentwood Mansion Sells for $5.4 Million 1 Year After His Death

Bob Saget's home has sold almost 14 months after his death.

The late actor's 6-bedroom, 7-bath home sold for $5.4 million, according to Compass, whose agent Adam Saget handled the sale.

The upscale Brentwood mansion was first listed for $7.765 million in June, just six months after the actor and comedian's sudden death.

The modern 6,608 sq. ft. home was originally built in 1964 and renovated in 2003, the privately gated home features a grand motor court, three-car garage, pool, spa, and barbecue entertainment area.

Bob Saget's family home. Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions

Saget began calling the estate home in 2003 when he purchased it for $2.87 million.

Last April, Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo confirmed she had moved out of their home.

"So yes, I moved — you figured it out," said Rizzo, 43, during a Q&A session on Instagram, according to Yahoo!

Asked about her new place, Rizzo said it was "very cheery and bright," per the outlet. She also showed photos of her and Saget that were displayed on the counter.

The sale comes weeks after Rizzo marked the first anniversary since Saget's death.

Writing exclusively for PEOPLE, Rizzo said in part, "Each day is a mixture of remembering him as my sweet and adorable husband who was my best friend and did everything he could every day to make me feel loved and special… mixed with me remembering him as how the world saw him… a great comedian, a person who could bring out the best in people, and a man with a philanthropic heart who only wanted to help people."

She later continued, "I miss his sweetness and his cuteness. I know it's not a side everyone saw, but damn was he adorable. I miss how he treated me like I was the only woman in the entire world and I'll miss how he looked at me all day every day. I will miss how happy we made each other and how we told each other "I love you so much" about 100 times every day. That is what I'm so grateful for."

Concluded Rizzo: "I want people to know that there is nothing more that Bob wanted out of life than to make people laugh and entertain people. All he wanted was to make people happy. He was also fiercely dedicated to his cause, The Scleroderma Research Foundation, it was his life's work. So please remember him as a comedian who truly loved people and wanted to bring them joy and as a man who never hesitated to give back and help people. He truly was a GREAT man."

The beloved Full House star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville.

A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner, previously obtained by PEOPLE, stated that Saget had likely fallen backward and died from blunt head trauma.

When news of his passing was first reported, Rizzo shared her devastation in a statement to PEOPLE. "Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."