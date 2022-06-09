Bob Saget's Modern Brentwood Home Listed for $7.765 Million

The 6,608 square feet mansion where Bob Saget lived before his death is now on the market

Bob Saget's Los Angeles home is on the market six months after the actor and comedian's sudden death.

The modern 6,608 square feet mansion in upscale Brentwood is listed for $7.765 million and features six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and a range of smart technology fitted by the Full House star, who died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65.

"Bob was very into tech," the actor's nephew Adam Saget, who is handling the sale via Compass, said in a release. "Over the years he put in smart house controls and automation throughout the home."

Originally built in 1964 and renovated in 2003, the privately gated home features a grand motor court, three-car garage, pool, spa, and barbecue entertainment area.

Bob Saget Family Home Lists for $7.765M Bob Saget's family home | Credit: Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Purchased by Saget in 2003 for $2.895 million, the floor plan also includes five bedrooms, a spacious primary suite with high vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, private patio, and luxurious spa-like bathroom with tub, steam shower, and large walk-in closet.

Bob Saget Family Home Lists for $7.765M Bob Saget's family home | Credit: Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions

"The natural light throughout the home is really wonderful and from almost every window you can see greenery," added Adam Saget in the release. "When driving into the property, the mature manicured landscaping offers a peaceful and tranquil setting, it doesn't feel like you are in LA.

Bob Saget Family Home Lists for $7.765M Bob Saget's family home | Credit: Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions

"I also really like the privacy of the home — from the street, a passer-by would have no idea what's behind the gates," he continued. "Personally, I'm going to miss our family gatherings and holiday celebrations we shared together in the home. So many great stories, lots of laughs, and memories to cherish for years to come."

Saget was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9, following a stand-up comedy performance at nearby Jacksonville. Jan. 9, would have been also the 75th birthday of his older sister, Gay, the former school teacher from Philadelphia who died in 1994 following a scleroderma diagnosis.

Medical officials working with the Orange County Sheriff's Department later determined that Saget died from head trauma consistent with some kind of fall.

Bob Saget Family Home Lists for $7.765M Bob Saget Family Home Lists for $7.765M

Left: Credit: Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions Right: Bob Saget's family home | Credit: Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions

Just eight months before his death, Philadelphia-born Saget reflected on his own mortality in a wide-ranging interview with the Til This Day with Radio Rahim podcast.

"I'm proud of myself because I'm onto a new thing," Saget told host Radio Rahim in the first part of the interview, which provided a unique glimpse into his state of mind throughout the final months of his life.

"At 65, I'm different than I was," he added. "We're all rethinking what we said 20 years ago, 10 years ago, four years ago. I'm not even rethinking it. I just don't have the same way of doing humor or conversation."

"I guess therapy, having three kids, watching people pass away in the past few years, mortality, all that stuff has fortunately changed me," he continued. "My kids tell me, 'Dad, you're different. It's so nice to watch you grow.'"

Bob Saget Family Home Lists for $7.765M Bob Saget's family home | Credit: Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions

In the footage, Stamos is seen reading his final text exchange with Saget at The Comedy Store in LA - which includes a friendly joke at the expense of his close friend, musician John Mayer, 44.

"I wanna read my last text from Bob," Stamos, 58, said in the trailer. "He said, 'I love you so much. I will say that God gave me the brother that I wanted.'"

Bob Saget Family Home Lists for $7.765M Bob Saget's family home | Credit: Jeff Ong/PostRAIN Productions

"I said, 'Well, you have a lot of god-given brothers, but I'm first, right?'" Stamos continued. "And he said, 'Mayer is an amazing friend, but he's more fair-weather. You're always there, so you're number one.' "

The trailer shows that Mayer was happily amused by Saget's joke. The audience also broke into laughter at the comment.