Rita Marley Lists Historic Bahamas Home for $980,000

Rita Marley, the widow of the late music legend Bob Marley, has listed her historic home in Nassau, Bahamas for sale.

The home, called “La Randa,” was built in 1920 by a rum runner during prohibition and featured a since-blocked off tunnel running from the basement to the sea, according to a release. It is currently listed for $980,000.

In addition to its historic beginnings, La Randa was one of the few homes in the area left intact following the Great Hurricane of 1929.

“‘La Randa’ is a home that has a unique story to tell,” the listing from Engel & Völkers says. “Authentic architectural features are reflective of a commitment to its history, and perfectly embodies this one of a kind brick beauty.”

Rita, 74, married Bob Marley in 1966 and the pair remained together until his death in 1981. She was a singer and manager of the band the Soulettes, the group that later became The I-Threes and served as backup vocalists for Bob Marley & The Wailers.

Her three-bed, three-bath home has several of its original features, including the ceramic tiles and wood floors. There’s a living area that connects to a dining room, as well as an updated kitchen and a backyard with a swimming pool and garden.

The property also has a one-bedroom guest cottage and the purchase includes a two-year membership to Nassau’s Palm Cay Beach Club.