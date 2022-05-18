Bob Hope's Stunning Former Los Angeles Estate Is For Sale for $29 Million — See Inside
Bob Hope's home is looking for a new owner — for a cool $29 million.
The late comedian's Los Angeles estate has hit the market, PEOPLE confirmed. The impressive property includes a six-bedroom main house with two staff bedrooms as well as a two-bedroom apartment. The compound as a whole, which grew significantly over Hope's time there, boasts a total of 10 bedrooms and 17 baths spread across 15,000 square feet.
Hope first moved to Toluca Lake, nestled in the San Fernando Valley, in 1939 with his wife Dolores Hope. After a lengthy and legendary career, Hope retired from public life in 1998 and died at his home in 2003 at the age of 100. Dolores died in 2011 at 102.
Kevin Dees of The Agency holds the listing, which describes the estate as a "treasure trove of history."
Located on just over five acres, the home has plenty of outdoor and indoor fun tucked away in a parklike setting with mountain views.
Inside, the main house boasts a home theater, an indoor gym with a steam room, and a large oak library "meticulously" preserved from when Hope still perused his collections there.
Adding to the classic feel are the home's six fireplaces and well-preserved original architecture by John Elgin Woolf, who the listing credits as the "father of the Hollywood Regency style."
The outdoor area, designed by Art Luna, also includes a variety of lounge and activity spaces, from a saltwater pool to a one-hole golf green Hope designed himself.
In another structure, which housed Hope's personal office before his death, there is an indoor tennis pavilion, kitchen, and conference room.
The house was previously listed in 2013 for $27.5 million, PEOPLE reported at the time.
Dolores reportedly used to joke that whenever she craved a move somewhere else, Bob remained stubborn they were staying in Toluca Lake.
"Every time I mentioned Beverly Hills, Bob would go out and buy another piece of property here," she said.
During their time there, the Hopes hosted many famous faces, including numerous presidents as well as athletes and actors namely, Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, PEOPLE reported at the time of the earlier listing.
In 2013, there was also an auction of the Hopes' art, antiques and memorabilia. And a year earlier, the couple's 23,000-square-foot Palm Springs home was listed for sale for $50 million, according to the New York Times.