Bob Hope's Stunning Former Los Angeles Estate Is For Sale for $29 Million — See Inside

10346 Moorpark – $29M A celebrity legacy residence, The Bob Hope Estate is a jewel of Toluca Lake, offering gracious amenities, an expansive outdoor oasis, and gorgeous, well-preserved architectural elements by John Elgin Woolf, the father of the Hollywood Regency style. With six bedrooms in the main home—in addition to the two staff bedrooms and two-bedroom apartment—and 17 total bathrooms, The Hope estate presents tranquil indoor-outdoor living surrounded by pristine beauty and privacy. Inside, wide plank White Oak hardwood floors glisten, with each detail carefully curated to respect the homes original elegance. Walls of glass look out onto the lush greenery, while stone accents add natural textures. The open living area includes a stone-clad fireplace—one of six fireplaces in the home—leading to a large dining area that offers ample space for dinner parties. Hope’s original oak library has been meticulously preserved, while high-end fixtures and finishes—from the Waterworks fixtures to the white Carrera marble bathroom counters and floors—elevate the residence with thoughtful care. The extensive private outdoor terraces provide peaceful retreats and lend perfectly to entertaining. Impeccable landscape design by Art Luna presents an extensively restored oasis. The grounds abound with outdoor amenities, including a saltwater pool, lounge areas to relax with guests, a one-hole golf course designed by Hope himself with two tee positions, a tennis court, and a large barbecue kitchen. Tall, mature trees surround, providing an ultra-private paradise, and mountains can be seen in the distance. Opportunities to luxuriate are ample within the estate; enjoy a home theater and a gym with a steam and infrared sauna. A four-car garage, motor court, extensive security system, security office, and three electric gate entrances provide turn-key convenience. An ancillary structure containing a tennis pavilion, commercial kitchen, security office, conference room, original walk-in fireproof safe, and Hope’s personal office has also been meticulously restored, featuring convenient visitor parking outside. The property contains an additional two-bedroom apartment above the garage, along with staff quarters in the courtyard off of the main house. Restaurants, shopping, and private aviation are moments away, providing a life of ease and comfort. Elegant and timeless, this estate offers a treasure trove of history, style, and luxurious Los Angeles living. Images (Please credit: Simon Berlyn): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/gp4h7zuyatauzfo/AAAKv761k3rEnMbxH4Aw6Wuea?dl=0

Credit: Simon Berlyn