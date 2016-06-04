Sometimes you're lucky enough to have an outdoor space that's so beautiful it can stand on its own — whether it's a beautiful warped tree trunk, or a body of water, or both. If you're that lucky, let nature speak for itself and add a few chairs that complement the surroundings. Less is best — you may not even need a potted plant or an urn.

If your outdoor area isn't one of the 7 wonders of the world, try a few of these tips to help it live up to its fullest potential so your friends and family will want to watch the sunset with you over a cocktail or a glass of wine.

novogratzLV_3947

Seating is everything. In our family, as in many families, the more the merrier. We paired these affordable Play Chairs by Dedon with a long custom bench, and added cushions and pillows to the ledge to maximize the seating. We pull up Dedon's stools and use them as extra seating when needed.

novogratz_DSC2327 Credit: The Novogratz

Take Art Outside. Robert and I believe anything can be art. Whether you've got an old shed, a doll house, or a detached garage, any surface can be a blank canvas. We turned this client's old barn facade into a mural. Express yourself and have fun with it.

novogratz400WestStreet_Terrace Credit: The Novogratz

Make an Outdoor Kitchen a Priority. This is an urban terrace, but whether it's a suburban backyard, a lake house, or a beach house, everybody loves a good grill. We kicked it up a notch on this project and chose to do stainless steel appliances- we even added a keg. General Electric is a great brand for stainless steel outdoor appliances. Soften the steel with beautiful wood and fabric, like this Sunbrella awning. Create a big workstation so you can entertain to the fullest.

novogratzN45 Credit: The Novogratz

Don't Take it Seriously. Add some fun to your backyard with bright sculptural elements. Whether you're rural or urban, something like this modern twist on a seesaw is not only fun for kids, it makes a big statement. Here, it's on a rooftop, but it could be just as striking in an open field.

novogratz400WestStreet_Terrace3_b Credit: The Novogratz

Fulfill At Least One Wish. Every project comes with limitations. Privacy was an issue on this project, so we did a faux grass wall sprinkled with Flos flower lights for a sense of humor. This project allowed for a few items on the client's wish list- a hot tub, a fireplace, and an outdoor TV with Sonos speakers. Whatever the budget, make sure you get one thing on your wish list.

