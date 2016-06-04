Bob and Cortney Novogratz Blog: How to Create a Great Outdoor Space in Your Home
Sometimes you're lucky enough to have an outdoor space that's so beautiful it can stand on its own — whether it's a beautiful warped tree trunk, or a body of water, or both. If you're that lucky, let nature speak for itself and add a few chairs that complement the surroundings. Less is best — you may not even need a potted plant or an urn.
If your outdoor area isn't one of the 7 wonders of the world, try a few of these tips to help it live up to its fullest potential so your friends and family will want to watch the sunset with you over a cocktail or a glass of wine.
Seating is everything. In our family, as in many families, the more the merrier. We paired these affordable Play Chairs by Dedon with a long custom bench, and added cushions and pillows to the ledge to maximize the seating. We pull up Dedon's stools and use them as extra seating when needed.
Take Art Outside. Robert and I believe anything can be art. Whether you've got an old shed, a doll house, or a detached garage, any surface can be a blank canvas. We turned this client's old barn facade into a mural. Express yourself and have fun with it.
Make an Outdoor Kitchen a Priority. This is an urban terrace, but whether it's a suburban backyard, a lake house, or a beach house, everybody loves a good grill. We kicked it up a notch on this project and chose to do stainless steel appliances- we even added a keg. General Electric is a great brand for stainless steel outdoor appliances. Soften the steel with beautiful wood and fabric, like this Sunbrella awning. Create a big workstation so you can entertain to the fullest.
Don't Take it Seriously. Add some fun to your backyard with bright sculptural elements. Whether you're rural or urban, something like this modern twist on a seesaw is not only fun for kids, it makes a big statement. Here, it's on a rooftop, but it could be just as striking in an open field.
Fulfill At Least One Wish. Every project comes with limitations. Privacy was an issue on this project, so we did a faux grass wall sprinkled with Flos flower lights for a sense of humor. This project allowed for a few items on the client's wish list- a hot tub, a fireplace, and an outdoor TV with Sonos speakers. Whatever the budget, make sure you get one thing on your wish list.
Whatever your goal for your outdoor space, keep in mind that the most important thing is to make it inviting and livable. Small, affordable touches like blankets for chilly nights and side tables to rest a drink on go a long way. Make entertaining outdoors a priority this summer- we promise you won't regret the investment.