Bob and Cortney Novogratz Blog: How to Conquer the Clutter in Your Home

We all know there's no better time than spring to get rid of things you haven't used in ages to declutter and to organize. Go beyond your normal closet pare down this year and give your whole home the editorial eye. Here are a few things we've done in our homes and our clients' homes to make life simpler.

With so many people having home offices now, it's important to get a good desk and bookshelf system. There are high end and low end systems on the market. This particular bookshelf is great because there are cabinets to hide things like printers and files but then open bookshelves to showcase books and collections. It even provides desk space.

This client had saved tickets from amazing concerts, games, and events from all over the world. He had them in a bag in his closet on the floor. Robert and I thought this was really cool and helped to tell so much about him as a person. We found a vintage display case and now with each new ticket he can just toss it in with the rest.

Robert and I aren't afraid of color, even in cabinetry for storing all the things we have as a family. I've found that kids are drawn to color and I want to believe it helps them put things away.

Wolfgang and Breaker share a room, so I utilized a small space inside their closet for their abundance of shoes. Think of utilizing space behind doors, slivers between shelves, and high shelving- anywhere you can hang a shoe organizer, laundry hamper, and hooks- to help to make your closets work for you.

In our old home in New York, we needed a spot for hanging all of our layers. So instead of a coat closet, I chose to go wild with exposed hooks. This way all of my kids and all of their friends knew exactly where to hang their coats, backpacks, purses, umbrellas, etc. It was pretty much self explanatory.

What's so fantastic about rethinking the way you organize your home is that you don't need to spend a ton of money. Things like hooks and closet organizers are super affordable, and if you need bigger storage solutions that are temporary, you can invest in a few beautiful baskets to sort and hide your junk.