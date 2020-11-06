Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Catan, Ticket to Ride, and More Popular Board Games Are on Super Sale at Amazon — Today Only

Between the continuing pandemic and the onset of winter, many of us will be spending lots of time at home over the next few months. And after sitting at our desks all day staring at screens, we’ll likely want some technology-free activities for evenings and weekends at home. Luckily, Amazon is offering major discounts on board games today only.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Especially fitting for our current times, there are also multiple versions of Pandemic on sale. The deal includes the original version of Pandemic and Pandemic: Hot Zone North America, all on sale for up to 51 percent off.

Before this daily deal ends, make sure to stock up on your favorite board games for discounted prices. You’ll be thanking us in a few weeks when winter hibernation begins, and you have enough games to keep you and your family busy. Shop the board games on sale below.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Catan The Board Game, $34.99 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Catan Junior, $14.09 (orig. $30); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Catan Family Edition Board Game, $20.96 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Star Trek Catan, $35.75 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ticket to Ride, $29.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ticket to Ride First Journey, $19.89 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ticket to Ride Europe, $33.49 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ticket to Ride Rails & Sails, $52.49 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ticket to Ride New York, $12.59 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Pandemic: Hot Zone North America, $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com