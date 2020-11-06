Catan, Ticket to Ride, and More Popular Board Games Are on Super Sale at Amazon — Today Only

We’re talking over half off the original price

By Eden Lichterman
November 06, 2020 01:52 PM
Credit: Amazon

Between the continuing pandemic and the onset of winter, many of us will be spending lots of time at home over the next few months. And after sitting at our desks all day staring at screens, we’ll likely want some technology-free activities for evenings and weekends at home. Luckily, Amazon is offering major discounts on board games today only. 

If you’re a fan of Catan or Ticket to Ride, you’re in luck because the sale includes multiple versions of each game. You can add traditional Catan, Catan Junior, Catan Family Edition, and even Star Trek Catan to your cart with prices up to 53 percent off. For the Ticket to Ride fans, you can choose from the classic Ticket to Ride version, Ticket to Ride First Journey, Ticket to Ride Europe, Ticket to Ride Rails & Sails, and Ticket to Ride New York.

RELATED: 12 Board Games to Keep You Occupied and Entertained at Home

Especially fitting for our current times, there are also multiple versions of Pandemic on sale. The deal includes the original version of Pandemic and Pandemic: Hot Zone North America, all on sale for up to 51 percent off. 

Before this daily deal ends, make sure to stock up on your favorite board games for discounted prices. You’ll be thanking us in a few weeks when winter hibernation begins, and you have enough games to keep you and your family busy. Shop the board games on sale below. 

