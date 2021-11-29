This 'Absolutely Life-Changing' Air Purifier with 3,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Going for Its Lowest Price Ever
If it always feels like you could use some extra help keeping your home clean, an air purifier might be just what you need. And this Cyber Monday is a great time to score one on sale.
Amazon's huge Cyber Monday sale features impressive discounts on all kinds of helpful home gadgets, including Blueair's popular Blue Pure 311 air purifier, which is one of its best-selling air purifiers overall. Reviewers love its impressive cleaning power, energy-efficient design, automatic cleaning mode, and stylish look. And while this deal lasts, the HEPA air purifier is marked down to $175 — its lowest price ever.
There are thousands of air purifiers available at Amazon, but this one in particular is a hit with shoppers, earning more than 3,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers with all kinds of air quality concerns regarding pets, asthma, allergies, and environments, especially those who live near wildfires or construction sites, rave about the cleaner. Owners have called it "absolutely life-changing" for asthma, "worth every penny" if you suffer from allergies, and a "worthwhile investment" for households with pets.
The 311 model is designed for medium-sized rooms (around 380 square feet) where it can clean the entire space in under 13 minutes. Its sensor can detect the room's air quality and kick the machine into high gear when it senses unwanted pollutants or odors lurking. Its high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter traps and eliminates 99.7 percent of particles, including dust, pet hair, mold, pollen, and smoke. The "stuffy-nose buster" can even capture viruses and stinky smells, helping to keep your home clean and hygienic.
Additionally, it's lightweight and easy to move. Users find it subtle and quiet, meaning they can sleep through the night with it on without loud noises or bright lights disturbing them. And owners can customize the look of their machine with various filter colors: Swap out the dark gray for pink, navy blue, or a lighter gray with the brand's covers that go for just $10 on Amazon.
The elegant-looking machine has earned rave reviews from shoppers, many of whom report noticeable changes in their home and health. "This little gem has made a huge difference to my home," one reviewer wrote. "The air quality is noticeably better. It was especially helpful during the COVID-19 lockdown. I have chronic sinusitis and that has improved dramatically. I also get less migraine headaches since plugging this little guy in the wall. The orange light lets me know when it's time to change the filter. It is one of the best purchases I've made in years. It's compact, attractive, and affordable."
Some owners have experienced better sleep quality, too. "I have slept so much better since using this air purifier," another reviewer wrote. "I have three cats, and unfortunately I have a mild allergy to them, along with seasonal allergies. I am breathing so much easier, my eyes don't itch, and I'm not sneezing up a storm until I step outside. But inside the house — bliss!"
This Cyber Monday deal will expire at midnight, and once it's over, the price will go back up. Grab it before then if you want to save and experience its cleaning power ASAP. If the Amazon reviews are correct, your home will look, smell, and feel cleaner in almost no time.
