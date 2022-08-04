Amazon Shoppers Are Thrilled This Air Purifier Helps Them 'Breathe Easier' — and It's 25% Off Now

Whether you suffer from allergies or asthma, are sensitive to scents, or live in an area prone to wildfires or air pollution, you might massively benefit from an air purifier. Really, there's no one good reason to need an air purifier, and those who do try it out tend to find themselves instant converts for life.

If you're not quite sure where to start, we can make the decision a bit easier: The Blueair Air Purifier is 25 percent off at Amazon right now, bringing the price down to just $105. Space-efficient and chic, the gray and white device is easy to tuck under a table or in an unused corner, where it will quickly go to work cleaning the air. It can cover spaces up to 912 square feet, so a small house or apartment is likely to be totally set, while those in larger homes can choose a main living or sleeping space they want to focus on.

The smart system displays key info via an LED screen, including a simple feature that lets you know whether your current air quality is excellent, moderate, or polluted. You can also choose between several modes and settings, including an auto-sensing option. Plus, you can see via a light indicator when the HEPA filter needs replacing.

In a single room, the device cleans the air several times per hour — and can fully circle through all the air in a 912-square-foot space in just one hour. It utilizes several layers of filtering technology to trap particles and debris, including pet dander, dust, odors, smoke, and pollen. Anyone who knows the pain of wildfire season or has cleaned up a house with a sunken-in smoke smell knows how much of a lifesaver an air purifier can be.

Even on high settings, this purifier is so quiet that you might not even notice it's on. It's also Energy Star-rated as a low-energy consuming device, so running it often shouldn't produce a big jump on your electric bill.

Amazon shoppers are pleased with this air purifier, attesting that it helps them "breathe easier." One buyer, who said they "already purchased a second one," noted that "it is super sensitive to changes in the air, which makes me feel good about how well it works."

Another reviewer admitted, "I regret the cheaper air purifiers I purchased in the past," and called this device "amazing," adding that not only does it work perfectly, but it also "looks more like an art piece rather than an air purifier." A third five-star reviewer happily said, "goodbye smoke, hello clean air."

Try the Blueair Air Purifier for yourself by shopping it at Amazon while the 25 percent discount makes it an extra steal.

