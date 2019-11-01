Bloomingdale’s Just Slashed Prices on Hundreds of Home Goods Up to 75% Off — Today Only!

By Alex Warner
November 01, 2019 06:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When it comes to shopping for home essentials and decor, it’s easy to rack up a pretty hefty bill — from kitchen countertop appliances to staple furniture pieces, decorating your new digs doesn’t come cheap. That’s why we’re always keeping our eyes peeled for amazing home savings, which is how we discovered that Bloomingdale’s is offering us just that

For a limited time, you can snag up to 75 percent off a massive selection of kitchen appliances, furniture, wall art, bathroom essentials, and more at the Big Brown Bag department store. Yes, we’re serious! There’s no promo code required to get these savings because the sale price is already marked on everything that’s included. When we say these savings are major, we really mean it. 

You can score this Sealy Posturepedic queen-size mattress for only $400 (down from $1,569 — that’s more than $1,100 off!), this Zwilling J.A. Henckels knife set for a whopping 68 percent off, and this popular Instant Pot Nova 6-quart cooker for only $70. But here’s the catch: This sale only lasts for one day, meaning when the clock strikes midnight, these deals expire — so you’ll have to hurry if you want to score some home essentials at Black Friday-worthy prices. 

With hundreds of items marked down in this One-Day Home sale, it can feel a bit overwhelming to shop. So we’ve rounded up seven of the best deals we found on top products. Keep scrolling to shop them! 

Bloomingdale's

Buy It! Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Multi-Function 6-Quart Cooker, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); bloomingdales.com

Bloomingdale's

Buy It! Cresswell Mackenzie 25-Inch Gold Mercury Lamp, $97.75 (orig. $115); bloomingdales.com

Bloomingdale's

Buy It! Zwilling J.A. Henckels Twin Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set, $199.99 (orig. $611.50); bloomingdales.com

Bloomingdale's

Buy It! Surya Clearwater Coastal Vase, $38.25 (orig. $45); bloomingdales.com

Bloomingdale's

Buy It! Gravity Weighted Blanket, 15 pounds, $237.15 (orig. $279); bloomingdales.com

Bloomingdale's

Buy It! PTM Images Agate Love I Wall Art, $81 (orig. $108); bloomingdales.com

Bloomingdale's

Buy It! Sealy Posturepedic Spring Hill Firm Queen Mattress Only, $399 ($1,569); bloomingdales.com

