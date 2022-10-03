Amazon Shoppers Say They Can Organize a 'Messy Closet' Into 'Something Pretty' with These $3 Storage Bags

If you've noticed that your linen closet has become, well, unmanageable, there's an easy way to fix it without spending a million dollars on organizers. All you'll need to do is invest in a set of storage bags, which automatically help organize any excess clothes, towels, toys, and so much more.

Start by snagging the BlissTotes Storage Clothing Bags, which are currently 56 percent off at Amazon. The storage bags are constructed out of a breathable and odorless fabric, guaranteeing anything you put in them will stay free of dust and moisture. Each one is designed with two-way stainless steel zippers, double handles, and three layers of fabric, crafting a container that's not only solid but also plenty sturdy. When they're empty, the bags are wonderfully lightweight, weighing in at just 0.43 pounds, making them easy to move around.

Every purchase comes with a set of six bags, giving you plenty of space to place excess items. Each bag also features a clear window, so you can easily see what's inside. Users are able to stuff just about anything in the bags, including clothes, blankets, shoes, quilts, sheets, toys, and books. Plus they can be stored anywhere in the house, whether you want to stick them up high on a closet shelf or tuck them away in the basement.

Amazon

Buy It! BlissTotes 6-Pack Storage Clothing Bags, $15.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the storage bags, calling them "sturdy and compact" and noting that they have "lots of room." Others add that the bags "hold more" than they thought, with one sharing, "These storage totes are extremely roomy as I can fit eight large bath towels in each one."

Another five-star reviewer said, "I had no idea they would be so great." They explained, "I actually ended up liking them more than I expected," writing that they were "surprised" how much they could fit in one bag. They also shared: "I was able to organize a messy closet… into something pretty."

Head to Amazon to get the BlissTotes 6-Pack Storage Clothing Bags while they're under $3 apiece.

