This Best-Selling Night Light on Amazon Projects the Night Sky Onto Your Walls

Looking up at the night sky is one of the most fascinating things a kid can do. Many try to replicate the mesmerizing effects of a starry sky by sticking glow-in-the-dark decals on ceilings and walls, yet these can only push the imagination so far — and as one grows older, the stickers become less alluring for kids to look at and more annoying for parents to remove. However, if you’re still intrigued by the idea of falling asleep in your own bed under a sky full of stars, we’ve found a new way to do so.

Amazon’s best-selling BlissLights Sky Lite projector, which is currently $10 off, coats your bedroom walls with fields of drifting stars and nebulas. The compact device can easily adjust its light effects, brightness, and rotation of the projected stars via three side buttons. Plus, those who worry about electricity consumption can rest easy: It automatically shuts itself off after four hours.

Shoppers have been absolutely raving about this little projector, impressed by the mesmerizing and abundant stars that the Sky Lite produces. “I’m totally addicted to this thing,” said one reviewer. “If I’m going to spend a significant amount of time in a room I’ll bring it with me. It’s great for really anything, even watching TV or enjoying a magical bath. It’s quite beautiful and relaxing.”

Another added, “I love the atmosphere of feeling like I’m sleeping under the stars in the safety of my own bedroom (and the comfort of my own bed too). I find this to be the most realistic of all those I have tried.”

Whether you’re looking for a gift for someone who’s obsessed with all things aliens, asteroids, and astronauts, or just want something to ease your mind before you fall asleep, snag one of BlissLights’ Sky Lite projectors right now for only $50. With a 4.4-star rating from nearly 1,100 reviews, we’re sure that this night light will be a win for anyone interested in the starry sky above.

Buy It! BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Projector, $49.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com