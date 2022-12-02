Lifestyle Home This Super Soft Plaid Flannel Sheet Set Is a PEOPLE Tested Winner, and It's on Sale for $40 Our tester called them “stylish” and “comfortable” By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 2, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Don't let the dropping temperatures prevent you from getting a good night's sleep, especially when the solution could be as simple as changing your sheets. Flannel sheets are soft, comfortable, and keep you warm all night long, and our PEOPLE Tested team tried 30 different sets to find the best on the market that is worth shopping for. The Bliss Casa Cotton Flannel Sheet Set was declared the best plaid option and right now, it's on sale for just $40 at Amazon. The set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet with deep pockets, and two standard pillowcases that are all wrinkle-resistant. It's available in sizes twin–king and can be ordered in 10 colors and prints. The sheets earned the title of the best plaid option because the "quality of the plaid print is very good" even though it's only on the top side, which isn't uncommon. This Richmond plaid print is made with double-brushed fabric that one of our testers described as "stylish" and "comfortable." It features neutral tones that make the sheets great for practically any season. Plus, they're lightweight, yet still thick enough to trap body heat to ensure you stay warm all night without overheating. Amazon Buy It! Bliss Casa Cotton Flannel Sheet Set, $39.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. These flannel sheets are machine washable — just be sure to use warm water and separate them from dark colors. They should be tumble-dried on low and you should avoid using bleach and fabric softeners to ensure the sheets stay in pristine condition for as long as possible. Our PEOPLE Testers did note that they noticed "some shrinkage, light piling, and loose strings after washing," but the overall quality was still good and there was no fading. Winter weather is bound to get colder as the months go on, so don't miss your chance to upgrade your bedding to something that testers claim is "buttery smooth to the touch." Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Nordstrom's Cyber Week Sale Is Packed with Deals on Ugg Slides, Longchamp Totes, and More Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Flattering' Packable Puffer Coat — and It's 45% Off Right Now Kendall Jenner Wore a $38 Sweater from the Internet-Favorite Brand Hilary Duff Has Been Spotted in, Too