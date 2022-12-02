This Super Soft Plaid Flannel Sheet Set Is a PEOPLE Tested Winner, and It's on Sale for $40

Don't let the dropping temperatures prevent you from getting a good night's sleep, especially when the solution could be as simple as changing your sheets. Flannel sheets are soft, comfortable, and keep you warm all night long, and our PEOPLE Tested team tried 30 different sets to find the best on the market that is worth shopping for.

The Bliss Casa Cotton Flannel Sheet Set was declared the best plaid option and right now, it's on sale for just $40 at Amazon. The set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet with deep pockets, and two standard pillowcases that are all wrinkle-resistant. It's available in sizes twin–king and can be ordered in 10 colors and prints. The sheets earned the title of the best plaid option because the "quality of the plaid print is very good" even though it's only on the top side, which isn't uncommon.

This Richmond plaid print is made with double-brushed fabric that one of our testers described as "stylish" and "comfortable." It features neutral tones that make the sheets great for practically any season. Plus, they're lightweight, yet still thick enough to trap body heat to ensure you stay warm all night without overheating.

Amazon

Buy It! Bliss Casa Cotton Flannel Sheet Set, $39.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

These flannel sheets are machine washable — just be sure to use warm water and separate them from dark colors. They should be tumble-dried on low and you should avoid using bleach and fabric softeners to ensure the sheets stay in pristine condition for as long as possible. Our PEOPLE Testers did note that they noticed "some shrinkage, light piling, and loose strings after washing," but the overall quality was still good and there was no fading.

Winter weather is bound to get colder as the months go on, so don't miss your chance to upgrade your bedding to something that testers claim is "buttery smooth to the touch."

