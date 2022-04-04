Bling Empire's Kane Lim Lists L.A. Home for $1.9 Million with a Fellow Netflix Star — See Inside!

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause of The Oppenheim Group is co-listing the 1,516-square-foot property with Yonathan Balthazar of The Agency

Bling Empire's Kane Lim has found himself the perfect agent to sell his Los Angeles home!

The reality star is saying goodbye to his mid-century residence nestled in northeast L.A., and putting his faith in his fellow Netflix star, The Oppenheim Group agent Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset, as well as Yonathan Balthazar of The Agency to get $1,888,000 for it.

Described as a "tranquil Mount Washington oasis," the 1,516-square-foot period property offers an "emotionally compelling" design with "sophisticated details and materials," according to the listing.

Kane Lim, the Netflix Star from Bling Empire Credit: Justin Chung

The house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms and has been fully remodeled in light oak wood and plaster finishes to evoke a mix of Japanese and Scandinavian design. The design, executed by architectural firm Only Way Is Up features brand new carpentry, appliances, fixtures, and seamless built-ins.

The layout includes an open dining area and kitchen with a spacious island and breakfast bar, offering enough space for the new owner to host parties and entertain guests. The floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room bring in an abundance of natural light, providing the area with a chic and zen atmosphere.

The primary suite includes custom built-in wardrobes, a bed platform, and a bathroom with double vanities. The space is also attached to one of the home's selling points: a deck that leads to a meticulously manicured Japanese garden with bonsai and maple trees.

The plot also features a two-car garage and a backyard with garden beds and another gate to the lower portion of the property.