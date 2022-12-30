Lifestyle Home Target's Cozy Home Section Secretly Has the Softest Throws for $30 and Under Including PEOPLE Tested’s best budget pick By Andie Kanaras Andie Kanaras Andie Kanaras is a branded content writer across Dotdash Meredith's brands, including Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, People, and more. She loves interviewing thoughtful experts and fascinating subjects, along with writing first-person product reviews. In her off-hours, you can probably find her sipping on an iced latte while making polymer clay earrings, playing Animal Crossing, or catching up on the latest reality competition show. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 30, 2022 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Target As temperatures dip across the nation, you're probably holed up binging new shows to help pass the time. Sure, you can snag a discounted, shopper-loved coat for assistance braving the cold or a powerful space heater to save on heating bills. But what's the one seasonal item you'll use beyond winter? A soft, cuddly throw. Thankfully, you don't need to wait for a massive sale to secure a snuggle-worthy blanket. Target's under-the-radar Cozy Shop has plenty of comfy blankets that rival ones three times the price. Add a touch of whimsy to your living space with Threshold's plush, blush colored throw that's as soft as it is stylish, or opt for a practical, oversized blanket that shoppers call "a steal." Best Blankets at Target Under $35 Threshold Solid Chenille Knit Throw Blanket, $20 Threshold Cable Knit Chenille Throw, $24.99 Threshold Ruched Faux Rabbit Fur Throw Blanket, $30 Threshold Snow Leopard Long Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $30 Threshold Cozy Knit Throw Blanket, $25 Project62 Textured Faux Fur Reversible Throw Blanket, $24.99 Threshold Microplush Bed Blanket, $25 Threshold Long Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $25 Threshold Long Faux Fur Throw Blanket in Off White, $30 Threshold Oversized Primalush Throw Blanket, $16.99 If you're searching for an elegant yet effective blanket, look no further than Threshold's Long Faux Fur Throw. It comes in a snow leopard print that pops enough to zhuzh up any room but is neutral enough to blend in with any solid-colored seating or bedding. Made from acrylic and polyester, the heavyweight blanket will keep you toasty and maintain its fluffy feel for years to come. Target Buy It! Threshold Snow Leopard Long Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $30; target.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Chunky knit throws are very popular these days, and this blanket's ruched design mimics the trendy look minus the shocking sticker price. It's available in two classic colors — neutral and cream — and Target customers love its supremely soft material so much that they've bought multiples. Trust us: You'll want to wrap yourself in this 50-inch-by-60-inch blanket all season long. Target Buy It! Threshold Ruched Faux Rabbit Fur Throw Blanket, $30; target.com When multiple shoppers call a $25 blanket "the best ever," we have to find out why. This polyester throw is one you'll want to stock up on thanks to its simple design, lush feel, and washer-friendly material. Shop the essential throw in three sizes and nine rich colors, such as a gorgeous pine green or wine red. Target Buy It! Threshold Microplush Bed Blanket, $25; target.com Don't forget to check out PEOPLE Tested's best budget pick for throw blankets: the Threshold Cozy Knit Throw. It received high marks thanks to its lightweight knit material that's plush enough to keep you warm when temperatures drop. Continue scrolling to see more cart-worthy options. Target Buy It! Threshold Sold Chenille Knit Throw Blanket, $20; target.com Target Buy It! Project62 Textured Faux Fur Reversible Throw Blanket, $24.99; target.com Target Buy It! Threshold Cable Knit Chenille Throw, $24.99; target.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Lopez's Festive Dress Had One Standout Detail We're Bringing Into the New Year I'll Never Travel Again Without an Apple AirTag Attached to My Suitcase — Here's Why Emma Roberts Wore a Bright Pink Velvet Tracksuit with the Comfy Sneakers So Many Celebs Wear