Target's Cozy Home Section Secretly Has the Softest Throws for $30 and Under

Including PEOPLE Tested’s best budget pick

By
Andie Kanaras
Andie Kanaras
Andie Kanaras

Published on December 30, 2022 09:00 PM

Target Throws Tout
Photo: Target

As temperatures dip across the nation, you're probably holed up binging new shows to help pass the time. Sure, you can snag a discounted, shopper-loved coat for assistance braving the cold or a powerful space heater to save on heating bills. But what's the one seasonal item you'll use beyond winter? A soft, cuddly throw.

Thankfully, you don't need to wait for a massive sale to secure a snuggle-worthy blanket. Target's under-the-radar Cozy Shop has plenty of comfy blankets that rival ones three times the price. Add a touch of whimsy to your living space with Threshold's plush, blush colored throw that's as soft as it is stylish, or opt for a practical, oversized blanket that shoppers call "a steal."

Best Blankets at Target Under $35

If you're searching for an elegant yet effective blanket, look no further than Threshold's Long Faux Fur Throw. It comes in a snow leopard print that pops enough to zhuzh up any room but is neutral enough to blend in with any solid-colored seating or bedding. Made from acrylic and polyester, the heavyweight blanket will keep you toasty and maintain its fluffy feel for years to come.

Target Throws
Target

Buy It! Threshold Snow Leopard Long Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $30; target.com

Chunky knit throws are very popular these days, and this blanket's ruched design mimics the trendy look minus the shocking sticker price. It's available in two classic colors — neutral and cream — and Target customers love its supremely soft material so much that they've bought multiples. Trust us: You'll want to wrap yourself in this 50-inch-by-60-inch blanket all season long.

Target Throws
Target

Buy It! Threshold Ruched Faux Rabbit Fur Throw Blanket, $30; target.com

When multiple shoppers call a $25 blanket "the best ever," we have to find out why. This polyester throw is one you'll want to stock up on thanks to its simple design, lush feel, and washer-friendly material. Shop the essential throw in three sizes and nine rich colors, such as a gorgeous pine green or wine red.

Target Throws
Target

Buy It! Threshold Microplush Bed Blanket, $25; target.com

Don't forget to check out PEOPLE Tested's best budget pick for throw blankets: the Threshold Cozy Knit Throw. It received high marks thanks to its lightweight knit material that's plush enough to keep you warm when temperatures drop.

Continue scrolling to see more cart-worthy options.

Target Throws
Target

Buy It! Threshold Sold Chenille Knit Throw Blanket, $20; target.com

Target Throws
Target

Buy It! Project62 Textured Faux Fur Reversible Throw Blanket, $24.99; target.com

Target Throws
Target

Buy It! Threshold Cable Knit Chenille Throw, $24.99; target.com

