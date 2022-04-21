WATCH: Kansas Mom Wins HGTV Dream Home 2022: 'How in the World?!'

This year's Dream Home prize also includes a $250,000 check from Rocket Mortgage and a 2022 Grand Wagoneer, completing a prize package worth nearly $2.4 million

The 2022 HGTV Dream Home has found its new owner!

HGTV designer and host Brian Patrick Flynn and his crew traveled to Overland Park, Kansas, to give business owner Karey Wolstenholm the surprise of her life.

Wolstenholm's two sisters even got in on the fun, helping Flynn plan the ambush at a local restaurant where they're regulars. Flynn and his film crew pretended to be working on a food show at the hangout before walking up to their table and delivering the big news to Wolstenholm's immediate shock and excitement.

After letting out an elated scream and embracing her sisters, she joked to Flynn, "I thought you looked familiar!"

Wostenholm, who runs a print and promotional company with her husband Rick, is an HGTV fan, and, according to a press release from the network, "loves all things around home design and fashion, and her friends and family often ask for her advice."

This year's Dream Home is a rustic, Scandinavian-inspired ski cabin located in Warren, Vermont. Close to nearby ski areas like Sugarbush Resort and Mad River Glen, the two-story, three-bedroom home sits on 3,090 square feet of beautiful Vermont forest.

Flynn, who served as the interior designer for the home, brought everything together with the help of designer Dylan Eastman and local builder Big Country Built. Flynn shared that working on the house was extremely personal for him, as it was a place he himself would love to live in.

"I live in a black cabin up in the mountains of Georgia, and people have commented for years how it's become their own dream to have a mashup of rustic and elegant lifestyles together, and this house embodies both," the designer told PEOPLE last December.

According to an HGTV press release, Wolstenholm was among 142 million entries in this year's Dream Home sweepstakes, which kicked off last December and concluded on February 17.

Wolstenholm admits she entered twice a day every day, contributing to this years' sweepstakes' having the highest number of entries in HGTV Dream Home history.