Famous Blade Runner House Listed for $23 Million: See the Photos!

Owning this piece of movie history will cost a little more than admiring it on screen.

Legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s famous Ennis House — which has appeared in numerous films and television shows, including Blade Runner, Rush Hour and Buffy the Vampire Slayer — is currently for sale for a whopping $23 million.

The sprawling Los Feliz, California, property has been quietly shopped around since late June, according to Curbed. However, Variety reports that since Monday, the property has become available on the open market.

The estate has made over 80 appearances on screen and is currently owned by billionaire Ron Burkle, who purchased the property in 2011 for $4.5 million — four years after the home was partially restored following the 1994 Northridge earthquake. The property was also damaged by torrential rains in 2005.

Burkle has spent $17 million on further renovations to the “remarkably livable” property, according to the listing.

In addition to offering prospective buyers breathtaking views of downtown Los Angeles, the historic home, which occupies a half-acre lot on the hillside, features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a screening/billiard room, a guest house and a pool.

The striking interior design also features ornately carved columns, custom light fixtures, and luxuriously tiled bathrooms.

The listing is currently shared between Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland and Ron De Salvo at Coldwell Banker.