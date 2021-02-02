PEOPLE Editors' Favorite Black-Owned Brands to Shop This Black History Month — and Always!

After studying Neuroscientist Psychology in college (yeah, you read that right), Brandon Blackwood decided he wanted to pursue a career in fashion. The designer's namesake label soon emerged as one of the coolest new accessory brands, offering simple and functional totes, miniature trunk bags, backpacks, wallets and more in trendy fabrics and colorways.

Sound familiar? Over the summer, Blackwood's leather purse engraved with the phrase "End Systematic Racism" went super-viral when none other than Kim Kardashian West posted a photo of it on Instagram.

Buy It! Brandon Blackwood Bianca Puffer Tote in Pink, $98; brandonblackwood.com