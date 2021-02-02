PEOPLE Editors' Favorite Black-Owned Brands to Shop This Black History Month — and Always!
Shopping Black-owned businesses is just one way to celebrate and show your support this Black History Month. Here are some of PEOPLE editors' go-to brands — and their choice finds from each!
Brandon Blackwood
After studying Neuroscientist Psychology in college (yeah, you read that right), Brandon Blackwood decided he wanted to pursue a career in fashion. The designer's namesake label soon emerged as one of the coolest new accessory brands, offering simple and functional totes, miniature trunk bags, backpacks, wallets and more in trendy fabrics and colorways.
Sound familiar? Over the summer, Blackwood's leather purse engraved with the phrase "End Systematic Racism" went super-viral when none other than Kim Kardashian West posted a photo of it on Instagram.
Buy It! Brandon Blackwood Bianca Puffer Tote in Pink, $98; brandonblackwood.com
Sabai Design
This direct-to-consumer furniture company makes just a handful of pieces — a sofa, a sectional, a chair and an ottoman — but they fit with endless styles. Crafted in the U.S., their items are made of sustainable, recycled materials and arrive right to your door ready to assemble. They recently launched three new colors for their Essential Chair, seen here, all in recycled velvet.
Buy it! $645; sabaidesign.com
Post 21 Shop
This marketplace for Black makers sells beautifully designed home decor, fashion accessories, wellness products and more. The mother-daughter founders, Juana Williams and Blair Paysinger, chose the name Post 21 to pay tribute to the famous "Black Wall Street" district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was destroyed by the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921. Thus their business is post-1921 and looks to rebuild that spirit of prosperity by investing in their community.
The Cloud 9 Bubble candle, seen here, is almost too pretty to burn and makes a perfect gift or a sculptural accent for your home.
Buy It! Cloud 9 Bubble candle, 36 for small, post21shop.com
K-Apostrophe
Los Angeles artist K'era Morgan creates home goods including luxurious tapestries, knit blankets, throw pillows and notebooks (made in the USA!) featuring the stylish abstract prints of her mixed-media fine art.
Buy It! $178; k-apostrophe.com
Morning Joy Co.
What better way to immortalize grandma's legendary recipe than by creating a new heirloom. The couple behind Fort Worth, Texas-based Morning Joy Co. make stunning, one-of-a-kind cutting boards laser engraved in your loved one's original handwriting.
Buy It! $59, morningjoyco.etsy.com
Eco Vibe
This Portland, Oregon, shop ships the trendiest house plants (and everything you need to tend to them) nationwide. Our pick: the 5-piece first-time plant parent kit that includes a spray sprinkler watering can; your choice of one of 5 plants; a copy of How to Raise a Plant (and Make It Love You Back) and more.
Buy It! $60; ecovibestyle.com
We Dream in Colour
Jade Gedeon's astonishingly beautiful and showstopping pieces are, in fact, what dreams (either in color or black-and-white) are made of. Hunt around the site — there's something pretty at every price point.
Buy It! Gold Twilight earrings, $255; wedreamincolour.com
Jungalow
Justina Blakeney's lifestyle empire started in her own plant-filled bungalow, the "jungalow," and she's since brought her bohemian vision to life in products ranging from wallpaper to band-aids. (She also just became Target's newest Home Style Expert!) Her latest creations include this leafy and lush Aja wallpaper print.
Buy it! $175 per roll, jungalow.com
Clare Paint
Shopping this modern paint brand, founded by former fashion PR pro Nicole Gibbons, is far from the hardware store experience. Find inspiration on her site, then choose from colors like Rosé Season and Money Moves. They'll send swatches, paint and any supplies you need to your door.
Buy it! $54 per gallon, clare.com
AphroChic
Jeanine Hays runs a lifestyle magazine, a decorating business (she recently worked on Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks' New York home) and an online shop, where you can buy items like these Cameroonian-inspired "juju hats," which she makes in collaboration with South Carolina-based Maman Afrique Boutique and uses as wall decor.
Buy it! from $395; aphrochic.com
AOX Eyewear
Celebrities including Spike Lee are fans of this super-chic glasses company, which focuses on sustainability, making each pair custom to minimize waste.
Buy It! The Lucio sunglasses, $120; aoxeyewear.com
Goodee
Byron and Dexter Peart, the founders of cult-favorite travel accessories line WANT Les Essentiels, have branched out into home goods — selling ethically-made and impeccably-designed furniture and accessories by a collective of designers. The Goodee pillows seen here are made in collaboration with the United Nations' Ethical Fashion Initiative.
They also just launched a 100-piece collaboration with Nordstrom — and everything's under $100!
Buy it! $149, goodeeworld.com
Unwrp
Founder Ashley Fouyolle sells paper gift wrap ($18), reusable fabric wrap ($38), cards ($6.50) and more, in original patterns from a group of artist collaborators. Patterns range from tropical leaves to an abstract depiction of women of all colors that looks more like fine art than run-of-the-mill wrapping paper.
Thanks to a new collaboration, Unwrp designs are now available at West Elm — including some gorgeous throw pillows!
Buy it! Items from $6.50, unwrp.com
Naturally London
All of you could use some TLC right about now — why not start with your feet? Chrissy Cabrera did, starting with a line of handcrafted-in-Maryland foot scrubs and oils made with nontoxic, organic-certified ingredients. They were such a hit, she's expanded into nail care, moisturizer and hair products.
Buy It: Refuge foot soak, $20; naturallylondon.com and Revitalizing foot oil, $32, naturallylondon.com
Worthy and Badass
If you can dream it, Worthy and Badass can cut, carve or stamp it. Creator Justine Wiggins, who's also a member of the Army Reserve, sells highly-giftable items from serving spoons and personalized bookmarks to jewelry and cheeky keychains out of her North Carolina studio.
Buy it! $10, worthyandbadass.com
Nicole Crowder Upholstery
Washington, D.C.-based upholsterer Nicole Crowder's main business is recovering custom furniture for private design clients, but she also sells colorful one-of-a-kind cushions with her favorite patterned fabrics. They're intended as "meditation pillows," but also make for a stylish decorative accent. (Feeling ambitious? She's also offering virtual upholstery workshops!)
Buy it! $90; nicolecrowderupholstery.com
54Kibo
54Kibo, named for the peak of Mt. Kilimanjaro, is an online marketplace stocked with the goods of 30 differen creators. Founder Nana Quagraine sells everything for the home from pendant lights and full-size furniture to knit kids' toys and soft goods, like the Gabi Ethiopian throw blanket, above.
Buy it! $155, 54kibo.com
Aya Paper Co.
Good vibes and healthy reminders are the MO for this paper goods company, which offers calendars that keep you focused, birthday cards for when you accidentally weren't, and much more. Bonus: It's all eco-friendly!
Buy it! $24; ayapaper.co.
White/Space Jewelry
If you're ready to treat yourself, be warned: You might have a hard time choosing between all of the modern yet timeless pieces created by Khadijah Fulton, whose delicate, memorable designs are made locally to her L.A. studio.
Buy It! Continuity diamond ring, $675; whitespacejewelry.com
Glory
The founders of clean beauty company Glory pride themselves on "putting women of color at the center of everything we do." Their Spring Candles Set is designed to brighten up any space and promote relaxation. The Cozy-Up candle features notes of lemon, bergamot, cashmere and white musk, while Groove is infused with eucalyptus and mint.
Buy it! $40 for set of 2, gloryskincare.com
Kultured Kitchens
Dinnerware brand Kultured Kitchens offers plates, bowls, mugs and more that are inspired by African cultures. Though they offer many different designs, the salad plate seen here is decorated with their "Zulu" pattern — inspired by the Zulu people of South Africa. The company explains that the pattern is based off a sacred cloth typically created as "an intricate message of love from wife to warrior."
Buy it! $18 for plate, kulturedkitchens.com
Effortless Composition
This home decor shop, founded by Brittiny Terry, aims to do exactly what its name says: Make curating a perfectly designed corner of your home, well, effortless.
Buy It! Wood Chain Link, $52; effortlesscomposition.com
Be Rooted
Founded by Jasmin Foster, Be Rooted is a stationery brand aiming to disrupt the industry with "inclusive and celebratory designs" for all. They create notebooks, stickers, and these cute pencils, designed for anyone who needs a little motivation while writing. Each features gold foil lettering that reads, "Keep killin it!"
Buy it! $6 for 6, berooted.com
Telfar
Telfar Clemens launched his label in 2005 and soon developed a cult following: "We belonged to a specific crowd of black and brown people who didn't see ourselves yet in fashion," he previously told Business of Fashion. He found mainstream success last year amid social unrest and a widespread focus on supporting Black businesses following the death of George Floyd. Now, the Queens, New York native has one of the most popular bags in America. The already-iconic Telfar Shopping Bags sell out in minutes, so sign up to be notified of the brand's weekly drops to get your hands on one — and believe me, the logo-clad totes are well-worth the hype.
Buy It! Telfar Medium Navy Shopping Bag, $202; telfar.net