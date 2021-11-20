Amazon Is Having a Major Rug Sale Ahead of Black Friday — and Prices Start at $14
Amazon's early Black Friday sale has officially landed, with thousands of deals across every category. And if you're looking to give your home a refresh with a new rug (without shelling out a fortune), you're in luck.
Ahead of the holiday weekend, the retailer slashed the prices on a slew of rugs. Right now, you can save up to 68 percent on modern area rugs, jute rugs, and shag rugs. So whether you want to pull together a bedroom, incorporate more texture to a living room, or add a pop of color to an empty hallway, there are a bunch of deals on all types of rugs. Even better, prices start at just $14.
Shop Early Black Friday Rug Deals at Amazon:
- Unique Loom Solo Shag 4' x 6' Area Rug, $40.56 (orig. $49)
- NuLoom Rigo Handwoven Farmhouse Jute 3' x 5' Rug, $40.79 (orig. $69)
- Safavieh Cape Cod Collection Handmade Flatweave Jute 4' x 6' Rug, $47.43 (orig. $54.52)
- Safavieh Natural Fiber Collection Chunky Jute 2'6" x 6' Runner, $30.93 (orig. $66.66)
- NuLoom Ethel Medallion Fringe 2' x 6' Runner, $37.29 (orig. $84)
- Artistic Weavers Arti Modern Abstract 5'3" x 7'3" Area Rug, $61.17 (orig. $120)
- Ottomason Floral 5' x 6'6" Rug, $47.23 (orig. $69.99)
- Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage 2' x 3' Rug, $13.86 (orig. $18)
- Artistic Weavers Delney 5'3'' x 7'1" Area Rug, $68 (orig. $105)
- NuLoom Blythe 8' x 10' Area Rug, $161.08 (orig. $498)
For a soft and cozy option, check out the Unique Loom Solo Shag Area Rug which is made in Turkey and comes in a variety of sizes and colors. The plush rug has earned praise from shoppers who say it's comfortable.
If you're searching for neutral pieces made with natural fibers, there are a whole host of jute rugs marked down. Featuring earth-toned braids, NuLoom Rigo Handwoven Farmhouse Jute Rug will add texture to any space. A customer favorite, it's racked up more than 12,000 five-star ratings. Prefer a different shape? Check out this oval flatweave rug that looks great under dining room tables. And for hallways, kitchens, mudrooms, and other narrow areas, opt for this handmade jute runner that's 54 percent off.
The sale has even more deals on runners, including this colorful fringe rug with a medallion design that's on sale for $38. It's designed for daily use, so you can outfit high-traffic areas. Plus, it has just a 0.24-inch pile height, so you can place it near doors and under furniture.
Another popular rug that's made to hold up to everyday wear is the Artistic Weavers Arti Modern Abstract Area Rug, which features a modern abstract design with neutral tones. "I absolutely love this rug!" one customer wrote. "It's great because the mixture of light and dark colors helps if it gets dirty. I have a dog who tracks in dirt and mud, but you can barely notice on this rug. It's excellent for the price, and I love the style, too. [It's also] very easy to clean — just make sure your vacuum is on the carpet setting so it doesn't tear the rug."
Ahead, we pulled together more early Black Friday rug deals from Amazon you won't want to miss. And if you're looking for more interior design ideas, try Amazon's Discover Room feature, which shows how decor and furniture looks in bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, and other spaces throughout the house.
