Amazon Is Having a Major Rug Sale Ahead of Black Friday — and Prices Start at $14

Another popular rug that's made to hold up to everyday wear is the Artistic Weavers Arti Modern Abstract Area Rug, which features a modern abstract design with neutral tones. "I absolutely love this rug!" one customer wrote. "It's great because the mixture of light and dark colors helps if it gets dirty. I have a dog who tracks in dirt and mud, but you can barely notice on this rug. It's excellent for the price, and I love the style, too. [It's also] very easy to clean — just make sure your vacuum is on the carpet setting so it doesn't tear the rug."