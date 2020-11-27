Shop

The 28 Best Black Friday TV Deals on Samsung, Sony, and Insignia — Starting at $90

One Samsung model is more than $2,200 off

By Summer Cartwright
November 27, 2020 06:30 AM
Seeing is believing, but you’ll need to look twice at the incredible Black Friday TV deals we’ve rounded up. The huge sale event has only just begun (yet somehow we’ve already seen jaw-dropping bargains from Amazon and Walmart) and it’s evident that today is the day to shop for a brand new television. Some of the best deals include one smart TV on sale for just $100 — yes, $80 — and one ultra-luxe Samsung model is more than $2,000 off. Heck, after buying that model, you’d have enough extra cash to buy every item on Oprah’s Favorite Things List if you were so inclined. 

There are so many eye-catching Black Friday Samsung TV deals, it’s hard to choose just one standout. There’s the aforementioned 65-inch QLED smart TV, which comes with 8K resolution that’ll leave practically everything you watch looking clearer than 20/20 vision. Another contender is the brand’s newest HDR model, which usually costs close to $5,500, but is on sale today for $4,000 now. It’s the kind of high-end TV you dream of — the infinity screen with an LED backlight has 16 times more resolution than your typical HD TV. Plus, it comes with tracking sound from each of the model’s four side speakers. Basically, it’ll give you that home theater feel no matter what you’re watching.

For those after a good wallet-saving bargain,  you can find many smart TVs on sale for under $250, like this 43-inch Insignia model that’s only $200. The Fire TV is great for streaming your favorite shows, and it’s compatible with Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and other services. RCA’s 50-inch Smart TV has similar streaming capabilities and can be controlled via the Roku app on your phone or tablet. Usually $699, you can shop this TV for just $238 today. 

There’s so much more where that came from. Below, shop the 28 best Black Friday TV Deals available now at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target. 

Best Amazon TV Deals 

Best Walmart TV Deals 

Best Best Buy TV Deals 

Best Target TV Deals: 

