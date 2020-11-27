The 28 Best Black Friday TV Deals on Samsung, Sony, and Insignia — Starting at $90
One Samsung model is more than $2,200 off
Seeing is believing, but you’ll need to look twice at the incredible Black Friday TV deals we’ve rounded up. The huge sale event has only just begun (yet somehow we’ve already seen jaw-dropping bargains from Amazon and Walmart) and it’s evident that today is the day to shop for a brand new television. Some of the best deals include one smart TV on sale for just $100 — yes, $80 — and one ultra-luxe Samsung model is more than $2,000 off. Heck, after buying that model, you’d have enough extra cash to buy every item on Oprah’s Favorite Things List if you were so inclined.
There are so many eye-catching Black Friday Samsung TV deals, it’s hard to choose just one standout. There’s the aforementioned 65-inch QLED smart TV, which comes with 8K resolution that’ll leave practically everything you watch looking clearer than 20/20 vision. Another contender is the brand’s newest HDR model, which usually costs close to $5,500, but is on sale today for $4,000 now. It’s the kind of high-end TV you dream of — the infinity screen with an LED backlight has 16 times more resolution than your typical HD TV. Plus, it comes with tracking sound from each of the model’s four side speakers. Basically, it’ll give you that home theater feel no matter what you’re watching.
RELATED: Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, Bakeware, and Knives Are Already on Sale Before Black Friday — Starting at $20
For those after a good wallet-saving bargain, you can find many smart TVs on sale for under $250, like this 43-inch Insignia model that’s only $200. The Fire TV is great for streaming your favorite shows, and it’s compatible with Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and other services. RCA’s 50-inch Smart TV has similar streaming capabilities and can be controlled via the Roku app on your phone or tablet. Usually $699, you can shop this TV for just $238 today.
There’s so much more where that came from. Below, shop the 28 best Black Friday TV Deals available now at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target.
Best Amazon TV Deals
- Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Sony 50-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $518 (orig. $799.99)
- Sony 77-inch Master Series Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $3,298 (orig. $4,499.99)
- Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV, $99.99 (orig. $119.99)
- LG Alexa Built-In NanoCell 85 Series 65, $896.99 (orig. $1,199.99)
- Samsung Flat 65-Inch QLED 8K Q900 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $2,714.99 (orig. $4,997.99)
- TCL 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV, $179.99 (orig. $299.99)
Best Walmart TV Deals
- LG 55-inch OLED Gallery Design Smart 4K Ultra High Definition TV, $2,713.77 (orig. $3,293.98)
- Samsung 65-inch Class 8K Ultra HD (4320P) HDR Smart QLED TV, $3,997.99 (orig. $5,499.99)
- Spectre 32-inch Class HD LED TV, $88 (orig. $90)
- Sceptre 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED TV, $199.99 (orig. $279.99)
- Samsung 75-inch Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV, $747.99 (orig. $999.99)
- Samsung 75-inch Class 4K UHD (2160P) the Frame QLED Smart TV, $2,197.99 (orig. $2,999.99)
- Sceptre 55-inch Class TV (2160p) Android Smart 4K LED TV with Google Assistant, $299.99 (orig. $599.99)
Best Best Buy TV Deals
- TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV, $279.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Samsung 82-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, $1,999.99 (orig. $2,599.99)
- LG 65-inch Class NanoCell 85 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $899 (orig. $1,099.99)
- Insignia 50-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $149.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Samsung 65-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, $897.99 (orig. $999.99)
- Hisense 65-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV, $249.99 (orig. $499.99)
- LG 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $349.99 (orig. $399.99)
Best Target TV Deals:
- TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV, $169.99 (orig. $199.99)
- LG 55-inch NanoCell 81 Series 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR, $499.99 (orig. $699.99)
- Element 32-inch 720p HD LED Roku TV, $89.99 (orig. $129.99)
- TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD Smart Roku TV, $119.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV, $629.99 (orig. $799.99)
- LG 70-inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV, $549.99 (orig. $849.99)
- Westinghouse 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV with HDR, $179.99 (orig. $249.99)
Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals:
- Every Sephora Black Friday Deal to Shop Now, With Prices Starting at $2
- All 3 Apple Watches Are Included in Amazon’s Massive Black Friday Sale
- Macy’s Cut Prices on Over 90,000 Products for Black Friday — These Are the 45 Best Deals
- The 28 Best Black Friday TV Deals on Samsung, Sony, and Insignia — Starting at $90