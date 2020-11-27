The 28 Best Black Friday TV Deals on Samsung, Sony, and Insignia — Starting at $90

There are so many eye-catching Black Friday Samsung TV deals, it’s hard to choose just one standout. There’s the aforementioned 65-inch QLED smart TV, which comes with 8K resolution that’ll leave practically everything you watch looking clearer than 20/20 vision. Another contender is the brand’s newest HDR model, which usually costs close to $5,500, but is on sale today for $4,000 now. It’s the kind of high-end TV you dream of — the infinity screen with an LED backlight has 16 times more resolution than your typical HD TV. Plus, it comes with tracking sound from each of the model’s four side speakers. Basically, it’ll give you that home theater feel no matter what you’re watching.