Stock Up! Amazon's Outlet Store Slashed Prices on Furniture for Black Friday — Up to 63% Off 

Black Friday means holiday shopping is in full swing, and that includes taking full advantage of deals for yourself, too. High-priced items like furniture are a few things that should be at the top of your priority list if you want to update your home without spending a ton of money.

The Amazon Outlet Store has incredible Black Friday deals on furniture for every room in your home, and prices start at $112. You'll see popular brands like Walker Edison, Signature Design by Ashely, and Hillsdale on sale for up to 63 percent off, so now's the time to stock up. To make decisions easier and to save you time, we curated a list of various furniture deals that are worth having on your radar — including an oversized rocker recliner, upholstered sofa, dining table, and chairs.

Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals

Anyone can shop the Amazon Outlet Black Friday sale, but it also might be worth it to sign up for a Prime membership if you haven't already. Probably the best benefit is you'll have access to faster shipping, which means your furniture will likely arrive before Christmas. Plus, you can reap the other benefits, such as Prime TV, music, gaming, and reading that allows you to enjoy several titles without buying each separately.

If you're on the hunt for cozy furniture that's perfect for sitting back, relaxing, and watching something on Prime TV or reading a book on your Kindle, then consider this oversized rocker recliner. The footrest reclines in seconds when you pull the lever and the backrest can be pushed back to a fully reclined position that's great for napping. It's on sale at its lowest price in a while, according to Amazon, and is made with faux leather that looks like the real deal. Plus it has a subtle suede finish that makes it extra soft to the touch. The chair has a timeless look that's easy to match with existing styles.

One five-star reviewer described the chair as "very comfortable and sturdy," and added that the back is "not attached, but it simply slide[s] down onto two metal post[s] and clicks into place." Another shopper said it took them "10 seconds" to assemble, it's that easy.

Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Alzena Faux Leather Oversized Manual Rocker Recliner, $449.21 (orig. $671.99); amazon.com

The best deal on our list is a piece of furniture that shouldn't be overlooked, especially while it's a whopping 63 percent off. The Walker Edison Entry Table is so versatile, as it can be used for far more than just a place to set your keys; it can be a spot dedicated for photos and seasonal decorations. The simple design stands 42 inches tall and has two drawers, so you can use it in any room where you need a little extra storage. Assembly is required, but it comes with all the necessary tools you'll need to do it yourself in just a few minutes.

Buy It! Walker Edison Contemporary 2-Drawer Entry Table Vanity, $124 (orig. $339); amazon.com

A home isn't complete without a comfortable sofa, and thankfully, we found a contemporary style that's on sale for less than $500. This three-person couch is upholstered with gray stain-resistant velvet and is finished with gold hardware that makes it appear more expensive than it actually is. Inside, it has springs for maximum support with layers of foam padding on top to ensure it really is as comfortable as it looks. Plus, the couch comes with two matching pillows. Everything is delivered in a box, so it's easy to move to its desired place before assembly.

Buy It! Modway Juliana Performance Velvet Upholstered Sofa, $441.71 (orig. $719.25); amazon.com

If a new dining table is your number-one priority, we found a sturdy, modern farmhouse style that seats up to six people and costs under $200. It's made from manufactured wood that's reinforced with metal hardware and topped with a laminate finish making the table moisture-resistant. This way, you have the same look and feel of solid wood without the extra maintenance. A satisfied reviewer said it's a "versatile piece of furniture" that they use as a desk and would "make a great little table."

The Amazon Outlet also has a pair of wood dining chairs that are significantly marked down and would be a good fit for the table. Order both items now, and they can arrive in as little as seven days and will cost less than $500 all together.

Buy It! Walker Edison Marcus Modern Farmhouse Dining Table, $188.66 (orig. $329); amazon.com

Buy It! Hillsdale Furniture Clarion Dining Chairs Set of 2, $220.09 (orig. $465.09); amazon.com

You only have a few more hours to shop Black Friday deals and furniture doesn't go on sale like this very often, so don't wait to fill your cart. Keep scrolling to see all of the furniture Amazon has to offer at great prices.

Buy It! Bermuda White Night Stand by Home Styles, $136 (orig. $219.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Brueban Transitional Contemporary 5-Drawer Dresser, $551.87 (orig. $820); amazon.com

Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Lift Top Coffee Table with Drawers, $499.99 (orig. $817.99); amazon.com

Buy It! TSHM Metal Platform Queen Size Bed Frame with Storage, $111.91 (orig. $159.88); amazon.com

Buy It! Lexicon Humphreys Wall-Hugger Manual Double Reclining Loveseat, $825.59 (orig. $959.99); amazon.com

