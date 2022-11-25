Lifestyle Home Stock Up! Amazon's Outlet Store Slashed Prices on Furniture for Black Friday — Up to 63% Off Shop sales on pieces for the living room, bedroom, and dining room By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 25, 2022 02:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Black Friday means holiday shopping is in full swing, and that includes taking full advantage of deals for yourself, too. High-priced items like furniture are a few things that should be at the top of your priority list if you want to update your home without spending a ton of money. The Amazon Outlet Store has incredible Black Friday deals on furniture for every room in your home, and prices start at $112. You'll see popular brands like Walker Edison, Signature Design by Ashely, and Hillsdale on sale for up to 63 percent off, so now's the time to stock up. To make decisions easier and to save you time, we curated a list of various furniture deals that are worth having on your radar — including an oversized rocker recliner, upholstered sofa, dining table, and chairs. Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals Signature Design by Ashley Alzena Faux Leather Oversized Manual Rocker Recliner, $449.21 (orig. $671.99) Walker Edison Contemporary 2-Drawer Entry Table Vanity, $124 (orig. $339) Modway Juliana Performance Velvet Upholstered Sofa, $441.71 (orig. $719.25) Bermuda White Night Stand by Home Styles, $136 (orig. $219.99) Signature Design by Ashley Brueban Transitional Contemporary 5-Drawer Dresser, $551.87 (orig. $820) Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Lift Top Coffee Table with Drawers, $499.99 (orig. $817.99) Walker Edison Marcus Modern Farmhouse Dining Table, $188.66 (orig. $329) Hillsdale Furniture Clarion Dining Chairs Set of 2, $220.09 (orig. $465.09) TSHM Metal Platform Queen Size Bed Frame with Storage, $111.91 (orig. $159.88) Lexicon Humphreys Wall-Hugger Manual Double Reclining Loveseat, $825.59 (orig. $959.99) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Anyone can shop the Amazon Outlet Black Friday sale, but it also might be worth it to sign up for a Prime membership if you haven't already. Probably the best benefit is you'll have access to faster shipping, which means your furniture will likely arrive before Christmas. Plus, you can reap the other benefits, such as Prime TV, music, gaming, and reading that allows you to enjoy several titles without buying each separately. If you're on the hunt for cozy furniture that's perfect for sitting back, relaxing, and watching something on Prime TV or reading a book on your Kindle, then consider this oversized rocker recliner. The footrest reclines in seconds when you pull the lever and the backrest can be pushed back to a fully reclined position that's great for napping. It's on sale at its lowest price in a while, according to Amazon, and is made with faux leather that looks like the real deal. Plus it has a subtle suede finish that makes it extra soft to the touch. The chair has a timeless look that's easy to match with existing styles. One five-star reviewer described the chair as "very comfortable and sturdy," and added that the back is "not attached, but it simply slide[s] down onto two metal post[s] and clicks into place." Another shopper said it took them "10 seconds" to assemble, it's that easy. Amazon Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Alzena Faux Leather Oversized Manual Rocker Recliner, $449.21 (orig. $671.99); amazon.com The best deal on our list is a piece of furniture that shouldn't be overlooked, especially while it's a whopping 63 percent off. The Walker Edison Entry Table is so versatile, as it can be used for far more than just a place to set your keys; it can be a spot dedicated for photos and seasonal decorations. The simple design stands 42 inches tall and has two drawers, so you can use it in any room where you need a little extra storage. Assembly is required, but it comes with all the necessary tools you'll need to do it yourself in just a few minutes. Amazon Buy It! Walker Edison Contemporary 2-Drawer Entry Table Vanity, $124 (orig. $339); amazon.com A home isn't complete without a comfortable sofa, and thankfully, we found a contemporary style that's on sale for less than $500. This three-person couch is upholstered with gray stain-resistant velvet and is finished with gold hardware that makes it appear more expensive than it actually is. Inside, it has springs for maximum support with layers of foam padding on top to ensure it really is as comfortable as it looks. Plus, the couch comes with two matching pillows. Everything is delivered in a box, so it's easy to move to its desired place before assembly. Amazon Buy It! Modway Juliana Performance Velvet Upholstered Sofa, $441.71 (orig. $719.25); amazon.com If a new dining table is your number-one priority, we found a sturdy, modern farmhouse style that seats up to six people and costs under $200. It's made from manufactured wood that's reinforced with metal hardware and topped with a laminate finish making the table moisture-resistant. This way, you have the same look and feel of solid wood without the extra maintenance. A satisfied reviewer said it's a "versatile piece of furniture" that they use as a desk and would "make a great little table." The Amazon Outlet also has a pair of wood dining chairs that are significantly marked down and would be a good fit for the table. Order both items now, and they can arrive in as little as seven days and will cost less than $500 all together. Amazon Buy It! Walker Edison Marcus Modern Farmhouse Dining Table, $188.66 (orig. $329); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hillsdale Furniture Clarion Dining Chairs Set of 2, $220.09 (orig. $465.09); amazon.com You only have a few more hours to shop Black Friday deals and furniture doesn't go on sale like this very often, so don't wait to fill your cart. Keep scrolling to see all of the furniture Amazon has to offer at great prices. Amazon Buy It! Bermuda White Night Stand by Home Styles, $136 (orig. $219.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Brueban Transitional Contemporary 5-Drawer Dresser, $551.87 (orig. $820); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Lift Top Coffee Table with Drawers, $499.99 (orig. $817.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! TSHM Metal Platform Queen Size Bed Frame with Storage, $111.91 (orig. $159.88); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lexicon Humphreys Wall-Hugger Manual Double Reclining Loveseat, $825.59 (orig. $959.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Found: All the Best Vacuum Deals Happening at Amazon's Black Friday Sale — Up to 81% Off The Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Is Brimming with Thousands of Deep Discounts — Here Are the 73 Best Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 100 Best Deals