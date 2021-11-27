Amazon Shoppers Love These 15 Products So Much, They Gave Them 430,000 Five-Star Ratings

And they’re all on sale for Black Friday
By Ariel Scotti November 26, 2021 08:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Now that Black Friday 2021 is finally here, you've likely spent plenty of time online, browsing amazing deals from your favorite retailers like Walmart, Target, and Nordstrom. With a the vast number of sales out there, we've taken the time to find the best buys across dozens of categories. Although the big brand names usually get the most attention,  there are also deals on shopper-loved items that fly under the radar but shouldn't be missed — especially on Amazon.

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Veva ProHEPA Premium Air Purifier, $199.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

That's true for the Veva ProHEPA Premium Air Purifier, a medical-grade air purifier that comes with a washable, HEPA filter. It's typically $199.99, but is $100 off for Black Friday. This air purifier actually comes with four total filters (the HEPA filter, a pre-filter, dust filter, and an activated carbon filter) to ensure it's truly catching  all the dust, dander, and allergens that can be irritating and harmful. Its slim and unobtrusive design can fit in seamlessly in any room. One shopper noted that it's "extremely quiet," it has "an attractive and stylish presentation," and that their kids even noticed a difference in the air quality of their home.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Quility Weighted Blanket, $67.49 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Another great deal on a beloved product is the 25 percent off the Quility Weighted Blanket. The best-selling weighted blanket on Amazon has over 32,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it "by far, one of the best sleep investments [they've] made." It's filled with small glass beads and comes in weights ranging from five pounds all the way up to 30, so most can find their perfect match. Even though weighted blankets have a reputation for being quite warm, hot sleeper mentioned that Quility's was cooling to sleep under.

RELATED: Walmart Has Unbeatable Low Prices for Black Friday on Apple AirPods, Roomba Vacuums, and More

There are plenty more sales on tried and tested products to discover, and we rounded up the 15 best, below.

Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals:

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com