Shoppers Are Tossing Their Dysons Aside for This Cordless Stick Vacuum — and It's on Sale

There's something so satisfying about vacuuming your entire home. For a quicker and more seamless clean, consider upgrading to a cordless vacuum, which gives you the freedom to suck up dirt and pet hair without having to stop and plug into an outlet in every room. Thousands of Amazon shoppers love the Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum, which some even say is "better than Dyson." And right now, it's on sale at Amazon.
The cordless vacuum uses 20 volts of power via rechargeable battery to pick up dust, hair, messes made by kids, and anything else you might find on your floors. Choose from three impressive speed modes to target debris on nearly all flooring, including tile, hardwood, carpets, and low-pile rugs; you'll love that the stick vacuum seamlessly travels from one floor style to another. Its swiveling head lets you get around furniture, and with its LED headlights, you won't leave a dust bunny behind.
Buy It! Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum, $154.62 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
In addition to strong suction, the vacuum's hard-working brush plays a big part in its success, pulling in crumbs and longer hairs without slowing down. It's no wonder several pet owners stand behind the Black+Decker model, saying it's "small and lightweight, but powerful" in their reviews.
The Black+Decker vacuum can also be used as a handheld, working miracles on the crevices of your couch and curtains and in hard-to-reach spots like tall shelves. And when you're done cleaning, just snap off the bagless dustbin and toss the contents straight into the trash.
Plus, with up to 55 minutes of runtime on the lowest setting, the stick vacuum can cover so much ground on a single charge. When you do need to rejuice, just remove the battery from the device and plug it into the wall dock.
The Black+Decker stick vacuum cleaner has hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon. Shoppers say it's "phenomenal for the price" and delivers a "surprising amount of suction."
Wrote one reviewer, who has several other Black+Decker tools, "Beats my Dyson V8, mainly because the head is heavier, and it keeps better contact with rugs. Battery life is exceptional, recharging is easy and fast. The unit is easy to clean and robust. I have five vacuums, and this is my favorite!"
Another reviewer called it "surprisingly awesome," praising the LED headlights in particular. "I love this vacuum more than I thought I would. It is so easy to grab and clean," they wrote. "The battery life is longer than expected and I like the different suction levels. The lights are great and I find myself wanting to use this vacuum over my Dyson just because of the lights and convenience."
Get rid of your clunky upright vacuum and opt for this Black+Decker cordless option while it's at this discounted price.
