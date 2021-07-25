This Portable Air Conditioner with Over 5,700 Five-Star Ratings Is One of the Few Left in Stock on Amazon
Having a portable air conditioner can make a huge difference when it comes to enjoying the summer. Sweltering hot conditions tend to cause many to sweat profusely, but with an AC unit that can move from one room to another, you can feel cool as a cucumber even in 90-degree temperatures. One great option loved by thousands of shoppers is the Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner that's still in stock on Amazon right now.
You won't want to wait too long to get the Black+Decker air conditioner considering that portable cooling appliances have been selling out — and fast. This option works "marvelously well" according to reviewers who love the AC unit. It has the seal of approval from nearly 6,000 shoppers, earning it a top spot on Amazon's bestseller list for portable air conditioners.
The air conditioning unit is perfect for lowering the temperature in small rooms up to 150 square feet. This specific option uses 5,000 BTUs of energy to cool an entire space "immediately," per reviewers. And when it feels like 100 degrees outside, you'll love that it can bring down the temperature inside to as low as 61 degrees. One reviewer says, "it worked so good, I needed to put my jacket on."
On top of its powerful technology, the Black+Decker AC unit is also customizable to deliver cool air the way you like it. It's designed with three fan levels ranging from low to high and even comes with an auto/off function, just in case you forget to turn it off before heading outside.
Plus, if you live in a humid environment, you know the struggle — and this unit has a dehumidifier mode too, essentially making it a 3-in-1 appliance. It's all controlled via the LED display or the handy remote, making it convenient to use.
Because ambient temperature is also important for sleep, shoppers appreciate that the air conditioner is designed with a sleep mode that keeps you cool while remaining fairly quiet, producing sound that resembles soothing white noise.
The nice thing about having a portable air conditioner like this one is no matter where you go, you can take your cooling with you. Just keep the assembly in mind. The unit comes with an assembly kit that's easy to put together. Apparently it's so easy, shoppers claim it takes them under 10 minutes to add it to a window.
"It is a literal life saver!" writes an Amazon shopper. "You do need to vent it through a window (which is easy for me and I can't put hardly anything together) but otherwise super simple set up…Great for a bedroom, or a living room, but not your whole first floor or anything. But damn the air is cool and it doesn't quit out. I love this thing!"
Ready to start cooling down your home? Consider getting the affordable Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner that'll drop the temperature in your space with the push of a button.
