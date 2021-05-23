Shoppers Can’t Believe How Well This $15 Power Scrubber Cleans Stained Grout and Dirty Counters
Weekend cleaning is a whole commitment that requires several hours and tons of elbow grease. And when it comes to your kitchen and bathroom, you know there's a lot of scrubbing to be done to get it all in pristine condition. Thanks to the power of technology, you can ditch your usual flimsy sponge and all the manual work that comes with it and upgrade to the $15 Black+Decker Grimebuster Power Scrubber that cleans dishes, kitchen countertops, and even bathroom grout "like a dream."
The Black+Decker power scrubber is the handy little gadget you didn't know you needed in your cleaning tool kit. It has an ergonomic, non-slip design that makes it easy to hold, and with the push of a button, you're cleaning your kitchen and bathroom without scrubbing back and forth for eternity. And because it's battery operated, you can use it anywhere without worrying about being near an outlet.
Thanks to its rotating design, the electric spin scrubber's brush head buffs away dirt and grime in minutes — doing all the heavy lifting for you. Reviewers who suffer from arthritis in the hands and wrists say the Black+Decker Grimebuster is a "little blessing" that lets them perform heavy-duty cleaning with little effort on their part.
"As I get older, my strength is not as good as it used to be," writes one Amazon shopper. "This scrubber requires far less effort in repetitive motion when scrubbing, which really irritates my joints. It makes my cleaning so much easier and I would definitely buy it again."
The "powerful little scrubber" comes with both a bristle brush and a multi-purpose scrubbing pad that shoppers love to use to clean just about everything. The versatile cleaning tool can tackle greasy pots and pans (since it's cordless, it can be safely submerged in water!), dirty bathtubs, stained grout, and even muddy car wheels without a hitch, making "cleaning a breeze.".
"This tool was a life saver! I moved into a new home and the bathroom needed a huge scrubbing, especially the bathtub," writes a reviewer. "The attachments with this tool came to the rescue and made it so I didn't have to use my whole body strength to really get in there and scrub. It does the work for you!"
If you're ready to get to cleaning without breaking a sweat, shoppers insist you get the Black+Decker Grimebuster Power Scrubber that's just $15 on Amazon.
