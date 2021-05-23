Shoppers Can’t Believe How Well This $15 Power Scrubber Cleans Stained Grout and Dirty Counters

Weekend cleaning is a whole commitment that requires several hours and tons of elbow grease. And when it comes to your kitchen and bathroom, you know there's a lot of scrubbing to be done to get it all in pristine condition. Thanks to the power of technology, you can ditch your usual flimsy sponge and all the manual work that comes with it and upgrade to the $15 Black+Decker Grimebuster Power Scrubber that cleans dishes, kitchen countertops, and even bathroom grout "like a dream."