Amazon’s Best-Selling Black and Decker Dustbuster With 11,000+ Five-Star Reviews Is on Sale Today

If you’re sick of lugging out your vacuum every time you spot debris or dust around your home, Amazon’s got not one, but a series of deals for you.

For a limited time, shoppers can score savings on several popular Black+Decker handheld vacuums — including Amazon’s best-selling cordless 16V Black+Decker machine, which is a hit with shoppers and marked down to just under $50 while supplies last. Other vacuums that were included in the promotion have already sold out, so it’s safe to say the remaining will move fast, too.

Shop Amazon’s Black and Decker Dustbuster Deals:

The most popular handheld vacuum on sale, the now-$50 16V dustbuster, is the absolute top-selling vacuum across Amazon, earning over 11,000 five-star reviews from owners. Shoppers love its lightweight feel, battery life, impressive suction power, and easy-to-use design. The bagless vacuum picks up debris from almost any surface including carpet, furniture, tile, and hardwood and comes with a washable, reusable filter and fast-charging base.

Black and Decker’s AdvancedClean+ machine is also discounted and going for just $60 right now. The slightly more advanced handheld vacuum cleaner offers more suction and battery power, two built-in power modes, plus a hygienic one-touch release dirt bin. And both marked down machines come with additional crevice tools, ensuring you can use them to clean harder to reach spots around your home.

You can’t go wrong with either of these on-sale vacuums, but if you’re still hoping to spend less, you can also opt for Black+Decker’s customer-loved “Magic Blue” machine, which retails for $40. While it’s not on sale, it’s inexpensive price point is attractive. Plus, it’s racked up over 4,000 perfect reviews from shoppers, ensuring it’s another great option.

The retailer has not stated when these deals will expire, but we have a feeling they’ll run out of stock before the promotion wraps up. Shop all of Amazon’s current offers through its Black+Decker deals page, or shop all three affordable handheld vacuums below.

